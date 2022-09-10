Read full article on original website
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in
LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
golfmagic.com
Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup
While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments
Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
golfmagic.com
Former BMW PGA champion BLASTS Sergio Garcia over Wentworth walk out
Former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An has blasted Sergio Garcia on Twitter following his controversial walk out from Wentworth this week. Sergio Garcia was one of a number of LIV Golf Tour rebels who chose to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season in Surrey.
golfmagic.com
Was Phil Mickelson right all along!? Xander Schauffele reacts...
These days it's fair to say that Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, appears slightly different in media appearances. In the past, he would have had absolutely no problem in ripping a governing body to shreds or offering his opinion on any given topic.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood open up on BMW experience as LIV players
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Masters champion Patrick Reed have both opened up on their experiences of playing the DP World Tour's flagship event as LIV Golf players. Some were predicting that there might be some heated words exchanged between both sides of the divide. We've already heard of temper tantrums on the range. Sergio Garcia, memorably, was alleged to have blown off the handle after news broke he was being fined £100,000 before the BMW International Open in Germany.
Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA
September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
LIV Defector Sergio Garcia Further Hurts Reputation With BMW PGA Championship Withdrawal
After finishing tied for ninth at -10 at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Sergio Garcia arrived at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last week looking to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and boost his Official World Golf Ranking up from No. 77.
Yardbarker
After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview
What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
Golf Digest
No one has ever had a better buzz than Shane Lowry’s caddie in this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video following the BMW PGA Championship
As you may have already heard, Shane Lowry is your 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner. As you may have also heard, Shane Lowry was very hungover on Monday morning. What happened in those fateful hours between lifting the trophy at the Wentworth Club and waking up in the courtesy car bleary-eyed and dehydrated? Well, thanks to this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video of Team Lowry’s celebrations on Sunday night, we don’t have to guess.
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship
Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter in spat with reporter: "You just play the butter wouldn't melt guy!"
Ian Poulter got into a heated debate with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir on Twitter about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It all started when Poults posted a link to an article offering a differing viewpoint on this whole affair. That article, written by Alistair Tait, was titled "The European Dis-Union"....
GolfWRX
2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections
From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
Tennis-Zverev's comeback delayed by new injury, could be out for months
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev's return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone edema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.
