A Christian music artist who lost her sight as a toddler brings her messages of hope to Tallahassee
An award-winning Christian singer, songwriter, and author will be in Tallahassee this weekend for two free performances. Ginny Owens has been blind since early childhood, but that didn’t stop her from learning to play the piano and sharing positive messages. Of all the hats Owens has worn for more...
Tallahassee's Eastwood Pharmacy is a true family affair
Despite changing times and the rise of the big national chain drug stores, locally owned hometown pharmacies are still surviving - and often thriving. In the second of our series of reports on the subject, WFSU stopped by the Eastwood Pharmacy on Mahan Drive. The Eastwood Pharmacy has been a...
Tallahassee Community College VP Kimberly Moore will share a saga of service at Saturday's community prayer breakfast
Tallahassee Community College Vice President for Workforce Innovation Kimberly Moore is the featured speaker for this Saturday's Tallahassee Prayer Breakfast at St. John's Episcopal Church. The event is hosted by Good News Outreach. In advance of her presentation, Moore shared her belief that Tallahassee is a caring community, but that caring could use a bit more focus and coordination.
Another teenager is arrested with a firearm on Leon County school grounds
For the third time in the new school year, a teenager has been arrested for having a firearm on Leon County school grounds. The School Resource Deputy at Leon High School arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday for having a loaded gun. While school administrators were investigating a separate incident involving the...
Quincy residents to get help paying their utility bills
Quincy residents are getting a $100 credit on their utility bills. The City Commission recently approved the assistance for all city customers. Funding for the one-time credit comes from federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan. Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon says more residents than usual are struggling to pay...
A Tallahassee high school student is charged with having marijuana and a loaded gun at school
A Godby High School student was arrested Friday after the smell of marijuana led to the discovery of drugs and a loaded gun. A concerned teacher took the 15-year-old student to an administrator’s office. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a search of the student’s backpack turned up a plastic bag with approximately 12 grams of marijuana.
FAMU College of Law honors its original 57 graduates on its original campus in Tallahassee
The Florida A&M University College of Law celebrated “Rattlers for Justice” Day in Tallahassee, unveiling a plaque naming its original 57 graduates where their legal studies began. FAMU’s law school is in Orlando now, but it began on the university’s Tallahassee campus in 1951. The first...
Leon County voters cite education, abortion as top issues in governor's race
Ahead of the November election for governor, Leon County voters say two issues are of greatest concern: education and abortion. Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist in the upcoming general election, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “The abortion issue is a really big one, especially...
A key Senate race is heating up in North Florida
Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
Florida State University and the University of Florida keep their top rankings among public universities
The University of Florida and Florida State University maintained top-20 rankings among the nation’s public universities, according to a U.S. News & World Report annual list released Monday. UF remained fifth-ranked, tied with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president...
Former Republican messaging maven brings his analysis of the GOP's Trumpian trend to Tallahassee's Midtown Reader
A one-time top campaign adviser to the Republican Party now finds himself part of a small "never-Trump" minority. Tim Miller has written a book on how the GOP literally shifted under their feet. Miller crafted messaging for lots of moderate Republicans like Mitt Romney. But in 2015, he says everything...
