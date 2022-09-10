ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D23 Unveils New 'Willow' Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “ Willow ,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic.

Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis , who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from creator Jonathan Kasdan.

Slater revealed that he was a longtime fan of Lucasfilm’s slate of properties, and was eager to get a chance to join the fantasy franchise.

“I love the fantasy, the sci-fi,” Slater said. “Just getting to be a part of this show was an absolute dream come true.”

Slater revealed that his role is a small one, and he merely popped into the shoot for a few days to add some comedy relief to the series.

“This is a very fun character,” he said. “Surprisingly, we got to have some improvs and ad-libs and came up with some stuff on the spot, which was a lot of fun.”

Per the official synopsis, “Willow” is an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, ‘Willow’ features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

“Willow” is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on November 30, 2022. You can watch the new trailer below:

IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Ben Mendelsohn’s Marvel Limited Series Teases Major MCU Crossover

The wait is (almost) over for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” Disney unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series at D23, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.  Creator Kyle Bradstreet serves as head writer, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directing the six-episode series. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their existing MCU roles, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and more. “Secret Invasion” has been teased since as early as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Jackson’s Nick Fury turned out to be a shape-shifting alien skrull the whole time. At the end of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation, set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once. The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take...
TV SERIES
Person
Ron Howard
Person
George Lucas
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Warwick Davis
Person
Jonathan Kasdan
D23 Expo: Disney Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Latest Slate of Live Action Remakes

When Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey took the stage at D23 Expo to preview the studio’s upcoming slate of live action films, he made it very clear that the remakes aren’t going anywhere. His presentation focused heavily on live action and CGI remakes of Disney’s most beloved animated films, delighting nostalgia-seeking fans with early looks at movies like “Snow White,” “Peter Pan and Wendy,” and “The Little Mermaid.” The enthusiastic reception to the star-studded event was a reminder that Disney’s pairings of classic material with A-list talent remains a very profitable formula. Keep reading for a roundup of all the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare

When the concept for “The Woman King” was but a glimmer in Maria Bello’s eye (yes, that Maria Bello, the film is the long-time actress’ first writing credit), “Black Panther” had not yet become a global smash, Gina Prince-Bythewood had not yet shown her action movie chops with the Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” and Viola Davis had only been nominated for two Oscars. In short: it was a very different time. The journey from then (2015) to now has only taken (ha, only) seven years, but Hollywood has changed immeasurably in the interim. And while celebrating the creation of something like Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Friend of the Family’ Trailer: Jake Lacy Has a Sinister Secret in Horrific True Crime Series

Who do you love the most? That’s the question at the heart of Peacock series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the terrifying true story of the Broberg family. Jake Lacy stars as “Brother B,” the next-door neighbor who succumbs to “impulsive mood” swings with fatal consequences for the family next door, led by Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, who play Mrs. and Mr. Broberg. “A Friend of the Family,” premiering October 6, is the latest series from “The Act” and “Candy” executive producer Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner, EP, and writer for the upcoming limited series. Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself. Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Blocking That Shocking Incest Scene: ‘Pretty Gnarly’

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the September 11th episode of “House of the Dragon.”]  “House of the Dragon” has no problem keeping it all in the family when it comes to romantic relationships. The now-infamous (and viral) scene between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) at a brothel was long in the making with an intimacy coordinator on set for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series. And while Rhaenyra and Daemon are literally niece and uncle in the series, their steamy kiss has led to fans shipping the inevitable couple who seek to keep the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The Emmys Spread the Wealth: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and More — Full Winners List

The Emmys often award the same shows over and over again, and, well, they did that again tonight by giving Best Comedy Series to last year’s winner “Ted Lasso” and Best Drama Series to the winner two years ago, “Succession.” But it wasn’t a sweep of the Comedy and Drama categories at the 74th Prime Emmy Awards by those two shows by any means. In fact, the Emmys spread the wealth quite a bit: in the Comedy categories, “Ted Lasso” indeed won four Emmys: for Lead Actor Jason Sudeikis, Supporting Actor Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ Won’t Drag on Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition. After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?” And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

D23: Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Includes Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour

One of the most mysterious items in Marvel’s Phase 5 film slate has been “Thunderbolts,” a movie that is set to follow a new team of villains who are recruited to go on a dangerous mission for the government. Little has been known about the project, which hails from director Jake Schierer and screenwriters Kurt Busiek and Eric Pearson, other than its 2024 release date and “Suicide Squad”-like premise. That all changed in a big way at D23 Expo on Saturday. Towards the end of the Marvel presentation, chief creative officer Kevin Feige revealed the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus,...
MOVIES
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Tease Season 2, and More from the Emmys Red Carpet

IndieWire caught up with all your favorite 2022 Emmy Awards attendees, with special red carpet interviews with the casts of “Yellowjackets,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso,” “Dopesick,” and “Abbott Elementary,” which represented in multiple categories this year. Below, check out the best moments from IndieWire’s night on the town. Kaitlyn Dever Dishes If ‘Dopesick’ Will Land a Second Season The “Dopesick” Emmy nominee noted that author Beth Macy’s follow-up book “Raising Lazarus” could provide context for a second season of the Hulu series, which landed lead actor Michael Keaton his first Emmy win. “Beth Macy who wrote ‘Dopesick,’ she’s also writing a new...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

HBO Buys Capitol Riot Doc from ‘All Gas No Brakes’ Anchor Andrew Callaghan and A24

The January 6 Capitol riots are getting the HBO and A24 treatment. Former “All Gas No Brakes” anchor and current Channel 5 Youtube documentarian Andrew Callaghan directs an upcoming feature documentary about the January 6 insurrection. The 25-year-old journalist ventured on a “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot” to take the pulse of the divided nation. Variety first reported the news. Callaghan also serves as an executive producer, alongside A24 and “Tim and Eric” comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. The still-untitled documentary does not have a release date. Additional producers include...
PROTESTS
IndieWire

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Brando in This Neo-Western

Nicolas Cage’s direct-to-video days may be over — we’ve come a long way from the “Kill Chain,” “Primal,” “Grand Isle” triple-header of 2019 — but the guy is simply too eager and too curious to just sit by the phone and wait for someone to call him with a script as strong and/or well-tailored to him as “Mandy,” “Pig,” or “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” While Cage’s latest creative renaissance is hopefully still just getting started, his current upswing was always going to be pockmarked by its fair share of forgettably solid genre films. We’re talking respectable programmers with compromised...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Ramy’ Season 3 Trailer: Ramy Youssef Basks in an Existential Crisis and Dates Bella Hadid

Ramy Youssef is on a quest to find the meaning of life. The new Season 3 trailer for Hulu’s hit series “Ramy” shows the odds are stacked against the titular character as he faces a $100,000 debt and a “spiritual debt” for doubting his Muslim faith. Ramy’s family is also looking to find their culture stateside, or as the trailer says, “caught between who they want to be and who they really are.” Season 3 premieres September 30 on Hulu. The official logline for the series reads: “Caught between a religious Muslim community who believes life is a moral test and a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Transforms Into a Rebel Empress for Austria’s Oscar Pick

“A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.” Vicky Krieps transforms into real-life 19th-century Austrian lioness, Empress Elisabeth aka Sisi, for “Corsage,” writer/director Marie Kreutzer’s reimagining of the historic ruler. The period piece is officially Austria’s Oscar entry for Best International Feature at the 2023 Academy Awards after lead star Krieps won the Un Certain Regard for Best Performance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “Corsage” was officially selected to screen at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and as part of the main slate for the New York Film Festival. The film opens in theaters December 23 from IFC. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Roybal Film & Television Production Magnet Fund: Amazon, Disney, Fox, NBCUni, Paramount & WBD Commit $4M+ To School

Amazon Studios, Disney, Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed on as Founding Partners of the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund, which was established by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Creative Artists Agency’s Bryan Lourd, to support The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a specialized academy created to drive transformational change across the industry by building a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college- and career-ready students pursuing below-the-line careers in film and television. These studios join previously announced founding partner THE HISTORY Channel/A&E Networks, along with Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment, in committing...
PARAMOUNT, CA
