Pasadena, MD

Comments / 20

Jules
3d ago

This is an OUTRAGE!!!EXACTLY WHO,WHAT EXACT PERSON made this DECISION???🤔 Because You've got to go with this, ANTI AMERICAN Bull 💩!!! You made THE WRONG choice 💯 & THE COMMUNITY THAT LIVES HERE & PAYS TAXES HERE... HAVE SPOKEN 🗣& THEY DO NOT WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE INSANE IDEAS OR MESSAGES THAT ARE TRYING TO BE SENT & TAUGHT to our children THAT being & honoring being AMERICAN 🇺🇸❤( the country we live in)... is wrong!!! IT IS NOT WRONG TO WEAR & REPRESENT THE COLORS OF OUR FLAG 🇺🇸❤This has gotten WAY OUT HAND!!! WE NEED TO CONE TOGETHER & STOP THIS NONSENSE, NOW!!!

Reply(7)
20
ha@
3d ago

Y’all don’t get it and it shows , I love America however I don’t love the people that claim to be patriotic and can’t conduct themselves in a public place like around our children’s schools anywho vote cox !!!!!

Reply
5
Wooster Rooster
3d ago

First they smash our statues, then they take away our countrys flag.

Reply
17
