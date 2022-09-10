This week it was announced that a plaque with the name of former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr. will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation memorial wall in Emmitsburg, Maryland. An honored first responder in the greater D.C. area for 42 years and a key member of state, regional, and national fire and rescue organizations, James Perrine Seavey, Sr., passed away September 4, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Seavey’s death will be considered a line of duty death, with his battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma presumed to have been a result of contact with toxic substances during his 42 years of service as a first responder, per the Bethesda Patch.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO