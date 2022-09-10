Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship
Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Byron Young on Crimson Tide’s lack of defensive turnovers: “It bothers us.”
The “Ball Out” turnover belt is one of Alabama’s best forms of motivation. Players celebrate by grabbing the belt on the sideline after making a huge play. Alabama had several years under Nick Saban when the season started and ended with someone flashing the belt. After two...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar
James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
tdalabamamag.com
Offensive woes continue in year two under Bill O’Brien in ugly win over Texas
Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas
After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
tdalabamamag.com
Takeaways from Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas Longhorns
Alabama ended week two of its season with a win over Texas, but its performance caused concern for Crimson Tide fans. Coach Nick Saban witnessed a 20-19 victory, yet there is work for Alabama to do. Before the Tide faces Louisiana-Monroe, we check out the biggest takeaways from Alabama’s performance against the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Traeshon Holden gives Alabama fans a sincere apology for poor offensive production against Texas
Alabama’s offensive performance against Texas last Saturday was less than satisfactory. The Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going against the Longhorns who consistently dominated the defending SEC Champions on the line of scrimmage. Although Alabama was able to escape with a 20-19 victory, the players on the team...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star OL Wilkin Formby is a secret weapon for Alabama on recruiting trail
Wilkin Formby is locked in with Alabama football, and he is enjoying every moment of being an Alabama commit. Formby is a product of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. The four-star chose to commit to Alabama over...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007
Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
tdalabamamag.com
Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Despite being two weeks away the kickoff time and television channel for Alabama’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt have been announced. The Crimson Tide will kickoff against the Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the SEC Network on the call. The last time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense
Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
Comments / 0