Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Wilmington monthly blood drive hosted by Clinton Memorial Hospital. Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.
wnewsj.com
Community Action sets Fall Fashion Gala
Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. is excited to announce the 1st Annual Fall Fashion Gala to be held October 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Aging Up Senior Facility. The event is sponsored and coordinated by Strength and Dignity. Tickets are available at the Strength and Dignity...
wnewsj.com
Garden club meets at Cowan Lake
The Cowan Lake Sailing Club was the location for the final 2021-2022 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Members brought a carry-in lunch, and true to form, the president (yours truly) was thoroughly mixed up and missed the lunch part of the program, but she managed to install the new officers for 2022-2023: President Vicki Trapp; Vice Presidents Cindy Green and Joan Hinman; Secretary Judy Stopkotte; Assistant Secretary Nan Kennelly; Treasurer Ann Carr; and Assistant Treasurer Mary Thatcher.
wnewsj.com
The shape of things to come
An individual’s shape is genetically programmed, but lifestyles override what nature intended. As a child I was small and skinny. Adolescence metamorphosed into tall and skinny, flat-chested with chicken legs. Adulthood gained slightly more promise — still tall, legs a little heftier. Now I am old. Not quite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
Bridge to past & future: Champion Bridge Co. getting a makeover for 150th
WILMINGTON — The Champion Bridge Company in Wilmington is getting a true makeover to coincide with the facility’s 150th anniversary. They plan to hold an open house for the community on Oct. 14. Check the News Journal for more details closer to the time of the event. —...
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours
When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
cincinnatirefined.com
Here's why this picturesque flower farm near Cincinnati will be your next dream venue
Are you looking to find the perfect space for your next party, corporate event, or workshop?. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking flower farm. They curate beautiful experiences for guests, corporate teams, creatives, and floral aficionados in the Cincinnati community and beyond. Located at 9850 Schlottman Road in Loveland, this oasis will feel like a getaway without the drive.
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Massie cheerleaders bring home trophies
The Clinton-Massie cheer squad took home several trophies from the Highland County Fair. In the squads’ first competition of the season, the Varsity Game Day team was second, the Varsity Performance team first and JV Game Day fourth in a varsity level competition. Kealey James won the tumbling contest...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington tennis takes down Hillsboro 5-0
WILMINGTON — With a clean sweep on all courts, the Wilmington High School defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts. Wilmington, 2-8 on the year, had a relatively easy time on four of the five courts. “We played well on all courts,” WHS...
wnewsj.com
Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home
WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington girls blank Blanchester 3-0
WILMINGTON — With three players scoring goals, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated Blanchester 3-0 Tuesday night in a non-league match at Alumni Field. Head coach Pat Black said WHS goals came from Taylor Noszka, Hannah Scott and Sophie Luce. “The girls played a great game,” Black...
Comments / 0