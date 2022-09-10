Read full article on original website
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends
Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Sept. 13
Sony has announced there will be a State of Play this coming Tuesday, Sept. 13. This State of Play is also pretty close to the Tokyo Game Show, which happens on Sept. 15. Expect this presentation to be talking more about the updates from their Japanese partners, according to the blog post they posted on their site.
How to redeem Fortnite’s free end-of-season rewards
Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.
Riot to change Udyr’s build paths in League Patch 12.18 in hunt for champion sweet spot
Udyr has been a dominant force in the solo queue meta since his rework launched in League Patch 12.16, and in an upcoming patch, Riot is making an adjustment to the character that could see his most optimal build altered. In Patch 12.18, which is set to release next week,...
How does the Apex Legends rank reset work and when do ranks reset?
Your rank in Apex Legends is a matter of prestige within the game. High ranks are a sign both of your skill and of your commitment to playing the game since the higher ranks are difficult to achieve for most players without committing significant time and effort to the game’s ranked mode. Achieving higher ranks also comes with special cosmetic rewards that players can unlock, further demonstrating their mastery of the game.
How to get unbanned in Apex Legends
Players get banned in games for a variety of reasons, with innocent players sometimes getting caught in the crossfire. For Apex Legends players, there’s a remedy that’ll help you get your accounts unbanned. Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has a high standard of gameplay, where toxicity is punished heavily,...
Is Goldeneye 007 coming to Game Pass?
One of the biggest and most surprising reveals from September’s Nintendo Direct was Goldeneye 007 finally making its way to modern consoles with online multiplayer. One of the most beloved N64 shooters and a game that captured attention around the world, with players trying to race through the game’s plot or beat their friend’s in the highly praised split-screen multiplayer.
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?
Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.
Ashe, Lee Sin, Thresh, and Nasus receiving hearty buffs for Worlds in League Patch 12.18
The annual World Championship patch for League of Legends has finally arrived, aiming to balance a handful of champions that have either dominated the meta for some time, or struggled to remain relevant. Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team, fully detailed the changes expected in the upcoming Patch...
How to unlock new weapons in Splatoon 3
One of the most fun parts of Splatoon is trying out new weapons. From the Splattershot to the Splat Roller, there are more ways than ever to cover Splatoon 3‘s maps with paint—and splat your enemies in the process. Each weapon comes with a sub-ability and an ultimate ability, providing even more ways to keep up in the competitive world of Turf War.
How to watch Call of Duty: Next
Are you ready to finally see the future of Call of Duty?. It’s time to get excited about what’s next for CoD. Call of Duty Next is a massive live stream event that will peel back the curtain on multiple new CoD games. This is all about what everyone is going to be playing in the coming months.
How to Extinguish Fires on Structures with Slurp in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter three season two is coming to an end, and there are only a few days left for players to complete all the challenges to get cosmetics from the battle pass. Besides Daily, Weekly, Seasonal, and Milestone Quests, players will come across various limited-time Quests that offer a ton of XP for completing certain challenges. The Fire Wild Week Quests has a set of challenges, and one of them requires players to extinguish fires on structures with Slurp in Fortnite. While this challenge sounds difficult at first, it is one of the easiest in the game, and you can complete it within minutes.
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass?
Disney Dreamlight Valley is the game that’s turned into the talk of the town virtue of its unique hybridized adventure and life-sim style game that lets players come across and mingle with an array of legendary Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Moana, and so many more.
How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct
After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
Alfajer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT
Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder is a rising star in the VALORANT competitive scene, shining for the first time in the VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers group stage earlier this year by earning some outstanding stats. The sentinel and duelist player since won the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage Two...
Riot Games artist brings Spirit Blossom Irelia to life—but it won’t be coming to League anytime soon
Riot Games has released many Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends, but the developers have yet to make one for Irelia despite the skin line’s lore being deeply tied to her story. Nevertheless, one of the devs has created a splash art of what the skin might look...
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3
Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
