Nitro, WV

Coaches Corner: Herbert Hoover and Nitro

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The 13 Sports Zone ‘Coaches Corner’ this week was at Herbert Hoover’s and Nitro’s game.

You can hear from both Nitro head coach Boom McKinney, and Hoover head coach Joey Fields.

The Wildcats entered this game 2-0, the Huskies still searching for their first win, sitting at 0-2.

We had some familiar faces back on the turf! Former Nitro athletes Bryce Myers and Trevor Lowe.

Trevor’s little brother Derek is now the starting quarterback for Nitro.

And that’s exactly who scored the first touchdown of the game!

Derek Lowe on the quarterback keep, he swung left and in for the six points.

Hoover responded at the top of the second quarter with a QB keep of their own.

Dane Hatfield with the smart stop before the sideline and gets behind a teammate to shove his way in, and we’re all knotted up at 7.

Hoover driving again, a pass attempt, but it’s picked off by Nitro’s Xiomar Henry, he takes it about 25 yards to get the Wildcats back in Husky territory.

But ‘hey not so fast’ says the Hoover defense, that next play the Huskies get it right back off a fumble recovery, and its going back the other way.

Four seconds until halftime.

The Huskies were standing at the goal line, and its Dane Hatfield again on the keeper, he barely gets the ball over the line but he does it!

Hoover took the 14-7 lead at halftime.

It was an offensive grind in the second half, points flying as Herbert Hoover collects their first win of the season the final 42-21.

Below, you can hear from both Nitro head coach Boom McKinney, and Hoover head coach Joey Fields.

