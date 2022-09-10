see also Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation The comics have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl... Tiffany Haddish acknowledged that “people have questions” regarding the molestation and grooming allegations she and Aries Spears are facing. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” the comedian, 42, began her Instagram statement posted Monday morning. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” The “Night School” star said that while the “sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all. “… I deeply regret having...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO