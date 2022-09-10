Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Central African Farmers Say Hunger Looms as Ukraine War Disrupts Imports
Yaounde, Cameroon — Farmers’ associations from 11 Central African countries say disruptions in food supplies caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have deepened the struggles of millions of Africans to survive. The farmers, meeting Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, called on the region's governments to help people cope with food shortages.
Voice of America
China Greenlights Kenyan Avocados Amid Trade Imbalance
Chinese consumers will now have an opportunity to taste "green gold" — fresh avocados from Kenya. Some say this latest trade development is a boon for avocado producers and a step toward evening out an imbalance between the two countries, but some economists say more needs to be done. Kate Bartlett explains. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
Voice of America
IMF Eyes Expanded Access to Emergency Aid for Food Shock
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be...
Voice of America
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Fighting Puts Damper on Ethiopian New Year, As TPLF Says it Will Accept AU Mediation
KOMBOLCHA, ETHIOPIA — On Sunday, Ethiopians marked “Enkutatash,” the new year holiday. However, renewed fighting in the country’s two-year long civil war meant a curfew was in place in some areas close to the conflict, putting a damper on celebrations. “Enkutatash,” which roughly translates to “gift...
Voice of America
Tigray’s Leadership Says Drones Used in Ethiopia’s Latest Airstrikes
ADDIS ABABA — As the civil war in Ethiopia rages on, the head of the main hospital in the Tigray region’s capital says two airstrikes Wednesday morning have killed at least ten people. The first airstrike hit Mekelle, the regional capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region at around 7.30...
Voice of America
US Sets Up Swiss Fund for Afghan Reserves
The United States said Wednesday it is setting up fund in Switzerland to manage $3.5 billion of Afghan reserves to be used to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy. A board of trustees will manage the Afghan Fund. The U.S. Treasury said the fund will “protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements”...
Voice of America
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
'Worse Than MAGA’ – South Korea Erupts Over Biden’s Trade Policy
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s anger over what it considers discriminatory treatment by the United States against Korean electric vehicle manufacturers is highlighting the difficulty Washington faces in getting even its closest allies on board with its broad economic plans for Asia. U.S. legislation passed last month...
Voice of America
UN Chief: Climate Impacts Heading to 'Uncharted Territories of Destruction'
LONDON — The impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday on the release of a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the subject. The report, led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), warns that the...
Voice of America
Government: US Inflation Rate Eased in August, but Remains High
Washington — U.S. consumer price increases eased in August compared to a year ago, the government said Tuesday, but the drop was modest and may not be noticed much by financially squeezed American households. The inflation rate was up at an annualized 8.3% rate in August, the Bureau of...
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Plans to Boost US Biotechnology Manufacturing
In an executive order signed Monday, President Joe Biden announced steps by his administration to bolster the “bioeconomy” in the United States, a classification that covers research and development across a broad swath of products, including medical supplies, sustainable new fuels and food, as well as technologies meant to help fight climate change.
Voice of America
Lack of Democratic Reforms Risks Further Instability in Sri Lanka
GENEVA — A report on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka urges the newly elected government to implement democratic reforms and combat impunity to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations. The report was submitted Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Widespread protests over high levels of...
Voice of America
Pakistan Scrambles to Deliver Aid as Flood Death Toll Rises
Islamabad — Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need on Tuesday as the death toll from record-breaking floods in this impoverished Islamic nation rose further, with no respite in sight from the unprecedented monsoon rains. The rains started early this year — in mid-June — and...
Voice of America
EU Regulator Backs Pfizer’s Omicron-Adapted Vaccine Booster
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 Omicron variant. The latest recommendation is for a so-called bivalent vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech...
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
Voice of America
Plastics, Waste Burning on Agenda at African Environment Conference
Dakar — More than 50 African environment ministers are gathering in Senegal this week for the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment. Plastics and the harmful burning of waste are high on the agenda. The conference is taking place in the wake of major flooding and drought throughout the...
Comments / 0