NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO