ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen

Household staff who served King Charles as heir to the throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth II is even buried.Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch's main official residence, Buckingham Palace.A Clarence House spokesman said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun."Our staff have given long and loyal service and while...
JOBS
MSNBC

Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Tur
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy