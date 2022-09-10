Read full article on original website
King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen
Household staff who served King Charles as heir to the throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth II is even buried.Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch's main official residence, Buckingham Palace.A Clarence House spokesman said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun."Our staff have given long and loyal service and while...
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight
King Charles III addressed UK Parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday. The BBC's Katty Kay discusses the significance.Sept. 12, 2022.
Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’
NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022.
How the woman who never expected to be Queen became a symbol of female leadership
As the world watched King Charles III ascend to the British throne this past week following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, her 70 years as the country’s longest-reigning monarch marks the end of an era and the beginning of one that may not see another Queen of England again.
