A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some of the most talented high school musicians in Central New York have been tabbed to perform at a prestigious showcase in December. The New York State School Music Association has released a list of students invited to its 86th annual winter conference in Rochester. The event will be held at the Eastman Theater on Dec. 3-4.
Floyd “Brent” Chomyszak, 61, of Punta, Gorda, Fla., died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 9/11-related cancer, according to his obituary. Born in Norwich, he attended Norwich High School where he was on the rifle team and became a master with long guns and pistols, according to his obituary. He attended SUNY Maritime College, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science from the State University College at Oswego.
Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Chittenango, N.Y. — When will Shake Shack finally open on the New York State Thruway in Upstate New York?. Those are questions curious travelers traversing Interstate 90 have been asking as crews work hard to revamp — and in most cases, completely rebuild — the Thruway’s 27 aged service areas as part of a $450 million project. All but five of the rest stops are Upstate.
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Aug. 16 and Sept. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 17 to 81.
LaFayette, N.Y. – An 11-year-old modified football player on LaFayette’s combined football team was injured after a verbal argument at the end of football practice Monday, according to school district officials and state police. LaFayette School Superintendent Jeremy Belfield posted on the district’s web site about the incident...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 61-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping a sleeping woman was sentenced Monday to 6 months in jail. Cornell Robinson raped the woman inside her DeWitt apartment in January 2021. The woman was not a stranger to Robinson. Robinson was initially charged with first-degree rape,...
New York is no longer under a Covid-19 state of emergency after Gov. Kathy Hochul opted to let the emergency declaration expire Monday night. “I will not be renewing them this time,” Hochul told media after the National Urban League event Monday in New York City. According to WIVB,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices have fallen when compared with this point last year in two Onondaga County towns: Elbridge and Tully. Average prices are down 5.8% in Elbridge and 8.3% in Tully. Prices are close to flat in LaFayette, up just 0.6%, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
The upcoming NY Cannabis Insider Live industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at The Rail Line. Attendees have access to panel conversations and speakers, complimentary professional headshots, and ample networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
DeWitt, NY - When the Covid-19 pandemic started, Wegmans rolled out a new way customers could shop by using a mobile app on their phone to scan and bag their items as they moved through the stores. The Wegmans SCAN app has been available for use at the Wegmans’ DeWitt...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Central New York woman was impaired by drugs Monday afternoon when she crossed Route 690 and crashed head-on into a minivan, which was then struck from behind by another vehicle that couldn’t avoid the crash, state police said. Three people were injured in...
As a candidate for the New York state Assembly, there’s no secret to this journey, Knowing realistically I will be the minority party once in office doesn’t bring fear; this motivates me to make the majority party get off the fence of right and wrong and always choosing the side of what’s right for the people.
Update at 5:50 p.m. Monday: All lanes of Route 690 are back open after a serious crash in Van Buren. State police are investigating and expect to release details shortly. Check back for updates. Update 3:40 p.m. Monday: The left lane of Route 690 North is now closed as police...
Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
Ben Walsh, Syracuse’s first independent mayor in 100 years, has decided to endorse Democrat Francis Conole in his bid to represent Central New York in Congress. Until now, Walsh had refrained as mayor from choosing sides in the region’s elections for Congress.
Nike just dropped 20 brand new NCAA Pegasus 39 sneakers, and fans will want to act fast to snap them up before they sell out. The full collection is available right now on Fanatics.com. The Pegasus 39 provides supportive sensation with underfoot cushioning and 2 Zoom Air units to add a pop to your stride. It features Extra padding at the tongue and collar, engineered mesh for lightweight breathability and more.
