Dewitt, NY

Syracuse.com

Several CNY high school musicians selected for all-state showcase

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some of the most talented high school musicians in Central New York have been tabbed to perform at a prestigious showcase in December. The New York State School Music Association has released a list of students invited to its 86th annual winter conference in Rochester. The event will be held at the Eastman Theater on Dec. 3-4.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Today’s obits: ‘Brent’ Chomyszak served as a NY State Police station commander; died from 9/11 cancer

Floyd “Brent” Chomyszak, 61, of Punta, Gorda, Fla., died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 9/11-related cancer, according to his obituary. Born in Norwich, he attended Norwich High School where he was on the rifle team and became a master with long guns and pistols, according to his obituary. He attended SUNY Maritime College, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science from the State University College at Oswego.
HEALTH
Syracuse.com

One of CNY’s oldest shopping centers has hit hard times, but owner isn’t giving up

Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dewitt, NY
Syracuse.com

When are Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A opening on NYS Thruway? Here’s an update on rest stop renovations

Chittenango, N.Y. — When will Shake Shack finally open on the New York State Thruway in Upstate New York?. Those are questions curious travelers traversing Interstate 90 have been asking as crews work hard to revamp — and in most cases, completely rebuild — the Thruway’s 27 aged service areas as part of a $450 million project. All but five of the rest stops are Upstate.
RESTAURANTS
Michael Mitnick
Syracuse.com

DeWitt rapist sentenced to six month in jail

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 61-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping a sleeping woman was sentenced Monday to 6 months in jail. Cornell Robinson raped the woman inside her DeWitt apartment in January 2021. The woman was not a stranger to Robinson. Robinson was initially charged with first-degree rape,...
DEWITT, NY
Syracuse.com

Home prices slowing in 2 Onondaga County towns

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices have fallen when compared with this point last year in two Onondaga County towns: Elbridge and Tully. Average prices are down 5.8% in Elbridge and 8.3% in Tully. Prices are close to flat in LaFayette, up just 0.6%, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Learn about business must-haves, supply chain operations, and cost-efficient resources for cannabis entrepreneurs: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 9/23

The upcoming NY Cannabis Insider Live industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at The Rail Line. Attendees have access to panel conversations and speakers, complimentary professional headshots, and ample networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say

Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
SULLIVAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Nike NCAA sneaker drop: Get new Pegasus 39 for Duke, UNC, more before they’re gone

Nike just dropped 20 brand new NCAA Pegasus 39 sneakers, and fans will want to act fast to snap them up before they sell out. The full collection is available right now on Fanatics.com. The Pegasus 39 provides supportive sensation with underfoot cushioning and 2 Zoom Air units to add a pop to your stride. It features Extra padding at the tongue and collar, engineered mesh for lightweight breathability and more.
GEORGIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY

