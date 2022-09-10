ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays

 4 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole.

All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

