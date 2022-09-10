ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park robbery victim finally home after recovering from serious injuries

By Mike Krauser
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Four months after 23-year-old Dakotah Earley was shot multiple times during a robbery in Lincoln Park that was captured on surveillance video, his mother says he’s now home.

The brutality of the crime and that it was caught on video came as a shock to many who could watch.

Two men in a white car noticed Earley walking near Wayne and Webster at 3 a.m. One got out and hid behind a building.

The man came out when Earley approached and pointed a gun at him. Earley then gave up his bag and then grabs for the gun.

They wrestle and then the gunman gets up and shoots Early twice in the back. The gunman then demands his phone password before shooting him in the head.

Earley’s mother, Joy Dobbs, has been sharing his journey in rehab on Twitter.

In her latest post, she wrote, "It's been a long day and night, hell it's been a journey and God has made sure we can be here to tell the story. Dakotah Earley is home," she wrote in her latest post.

Early, a culinary arts student, lost part of his left leg. A 19-year-old is charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

