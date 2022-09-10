ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'You got this young buck!' Drew Brees shares message of support for Quinn Ewers

By Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG705_0hqAdjsc00

A Texas native and former NFL quarterback has encouraging words for a Longhorn player who was injured against Alabama Saturday. Quinn Ewers exited the field late in the first quarter in Texas' game against Alabama after taking a hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner.

After Ewers headed to the locker room, college football fans reacted to the news as the team challenged the No. 1 ranked team. Among them was Westlake High School alumnus Drew Brees, who posted video of the moment captured by the FOX broadcast on his Instagram page.

Live coverage:With Quinn Ewers injured, Texas attempts to knock off No. 1 Alabama

"If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game. You got this young buck!" Brees posted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy