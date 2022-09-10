ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery area high school football schedule for Week 4

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
Here is the full schedule of high school football games in the Montgomery area for Week 4 of the regular season.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Auburn (4-0) at Robert E. Lee (0-3)

East Central (1-2) at Ezekiel Academy (1-3)

Evangel Christian (0-2) at Meadowview Christian (0-4)

Friday, Sept. 16

Andalusia (4-0) at Montgomery Academy (3-1)

Billingsley (1-2) at Autaugaville (3-1)

Central-Hayneville (0-3) at Verbena (3-1)

Edgewood Academy (1-2) at Lowndes Academy (2-1)

Geneva (1-3) at Montgomery Catholic (4-0)

Greensboro (1-3) at Prattville Christian (1-2)

G.W. Carver (3-0) at Stanhope Elmore (1-2)

Maplesville (2-2) at Calhoun (1-2)

Marbury (1-3) at Tallassee (2-2)

Opelika (4-0) at Prattville (1-2)

Park Crossing (0-3) at Sidney Lanier (1-2)

Pike Road (2-2) at Eufaula (3-0)

Snook Christian (0-4) at Hooper Academy (0-3)

Southside-Selma (1-2) at St. James (3-1)

Sumter Central (0-3) at Alabama Christian (1-2)

Sylacauga (0-4) at Trinity Presbyterian (3-1)

Valiant Cross (0-2) at Autauga Academy (3-0)

Wetumpka (3-1) at Russell County (1-2)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Central-Phenix City (3-1) at Jeff Davis (1-3)

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery area high school football schedule for Week 4

