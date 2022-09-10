Effective: 2022-09-14 08:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO