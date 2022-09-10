ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock veterans groups host Patriot Day ceremony

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Members of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars post 2466 gathered Friday at the Lubbock County Courthouse front lawn to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed 2,977 people and sparked a global war on terrorism.

During the program, Post Commander Dan Rich said Patriot Day commemorates the time when the country united against terror.

"When terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, their hope was to weaken America and dampen her spirit," he said. ""Instead, America united ... We rediscovered our devotion to our country and to our neighbors that day. We boldly stood together as a nation, and refused to succumb to fear or despair. It truly became one of our finest hours."

Speakers at the program included Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson and Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Fogerson said it was important to teach newer generations about the resilience the country showed in the face of tragedy.

Parrish said the day was also a time to reflect on the men and women who sacrificed their lives trying to help other people that day.

"It was a generation's defining moment," he said.

