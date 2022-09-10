ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah-area football highlights: Savannah Christian, New Hampstead, Bethesda stay unbeaten

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books and Savannah Christian, New Hampstead and Bethesda Academy continue to impress with undefeated records early on.

Here's a look at what happened locally on Friday night:

Savannah Christian 49, Battery Creek 6

Savannah Christian quarterback Paulus Zittrauer was on target despite the rainy conditions in one half of play as he completed 11 of 14 passes for 164 yards on four touchdowns, while adding a touchdown on a short run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466hZI_0hqAd4yC00

The game was called after halftime because of inclement weather.

Kenry Wall got the party started for the Raiders as the he ran back the opening kickoff for a score. The sophomore added scoring receptions of 28 and 17 yards.

Junior David Bucey had touchdown catches of 6 and 11 yards and added an interception and fumble recovery while playing well as a linebacker on defense.

Sophomore Zo Smalls rushed for 70 yards and a score on nine carries and Jayden Hester had 70 yards on just three carries.

Ethan Byrd connected on all seven of his PAT attempts for the Raiders (3-0), who will open Region 3-3A play next week hosting Savannah Country Day. Battery Creek of Beaufort, S.C., fell to 1-3.

What's next for the Cadets?: How Benedictine looks for positives after being edged by host Ware County in 'The Swamp'

Atom Smashers come through to edge Brantley: How Johnson football team overcame critical mistakes to hand Brantley County first loss

Local football players competing at the D1 level: Former Savannah area football players on Division I college football rosters

New Hampstead 42, South Lake (Fla.) 0

Senior quarterback Pauly Seeley had three touchdown passes as New Hampstead improved to 4-0 with an impressive non-region road win in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFUWS_0hqAd4yC00

Zion Griffin had a pair of touchdown catches and ran for another score for the Phoenix. Malachi Lonnon caught a scoring pass and Kaleb A. Smith and Elijah Blige had rushing touchdowns.

New Hampstead will play at Richmond Hill on a non-region contest next Friday.

Baker Co. 35, Richmond Hill 32

Senior quarterback Ty Goldrick was 14 of 27 passing for 354 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as Richmond Hill lost a non-region battle with Baker County (FL) at Glynn County Stadium Saturday night.

Senior receiver Ravon Grant had a career night as he reeled in eight passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Bliss had three catches for 83 yards and a score.

Zion Gillard led the Wildcat ground game with 152 yards and a pair of scores on 32 carries.

Richmond HIll (2-2) will host New Hampstead a non-region matchup on Friday.

Effingham County 42, Southeast Bulloch 7

The host Rebels improved to 2-2 with a dominant win against the visiting Yellow Jackets in Springfield.

Junior quarterback Nate Hayes was 14 of 18 for 177 yards with a 49-yard scoring pass to Timmy Brown and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keion Wallace, according to a report by the Effingham Herald.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UbY1_0hqAd4yC00

Keysean McCarr had a pair of first-half scoring runs from close range, and Luke Roberts blocked a punt that Landen Wright returned for a score, the Herald reported.

Jayden Evans led the Rebels with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Bethesda 42, Carolina Academy 6

The Blazers' ground attack continued to roll as Bethesda improved to 4-0 on the season with a strong performance in all phases of the game.

Noah Jenkins had 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries, and Coray Stafford added 129 yards and a score on 13 attempts. Marcus Harris had a rushing touchdown and 50 yards on three carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFq1w_0hqAd4yC00

The defense came up big with Michael Henley making six tackles, including two for losses and a pair of sacks, with Triston Randall making 10 stops and a sack.

Raleigh Wesley picked off a pair of passes and Thomas Peters returned a punt 58 yards for a scores, while making three tackles, a sack and forcing a fumble,

Bethesda is set to play at Cross Episcopal in Bluffton, S.C., next Friday.

St. Andrew's 31, Hilton Head Prep 19

The Lions got their first win of the season on the road in a game switched to Thursday night due to weather concerns.

Senior Zyere Edwards had another big game with 104 yards rushing and 74 yards receiving with an impressive touchdown catch from his brother, sophomore quarterback Zayden Edwards.

Zayden Edwards added touchdown runs of 39 and 2 yards for St. Andrew's. Cullen Conner added a 5-yard scoring run.

The defense played well behind junior Rakari Harrison, who had four sacks on the night, and Hayward Pollard, who got to the quarterback three more times. Jaylen Sheppard picked off a pair of passes for the Lions, who have a bye week before hosting Memorial Day on Sept. 23.

Windsor Forest 14, Islands 10

Junior Victor Walker scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Knights to their first win of the season against the host Sharks.

Walker scored on runs of 8 and 4 yards as the Knights rallied from a 10-0 deficit to win it.

Sophomore Nathan Simmons made an interception in the final seconds to ice the game for the Knights on a wet, sloppy night that featured a 30-minute lightning delay.

Junior Keith Louper IV had several key plays at cornerback for Windsor Forest, and Jaylen Jackson made a big interception.

Islands (0-4) scored on a 20-yard pass from Amaree Bedgood to senior running back Ja'Mari Sanders. Freshman kicker Isaac Castillo connected on a 32-yard field goal for the Sharks, while nose tackle Sha'Ron McGert played well on defense with several quarterback pressures and tackles for losses.

South Effingham 45, Bradwell Institute 0

Justin Martell rushed for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries as the Mustangs racked up 297 yards rushing in a win over visiting Bradwell Institute in Guyton.

Rakeam Williams and Aubrey Heath each added a pair rushing touchdowns as South Effingham improved to 2-1. Bradwell (0-3) saw its losing streak extended to 25 games.

The Mustangs defense held Bradwell to 125 offensive yards.

South Effingham has a bye week before playing at cross-county rival Effingham County on Sept. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N45cH_0hqAd4yC00

Other scores

Ware County 14, Benedictine 10

Johnson 21, Brantley County  19

Calvary Day at Frederica canceled by inclement weather

Pierce County 47, Liberty County 6

John Paul II 42, Memorial Day 7

Butler 54, Savannah High 12

Claxton 31, Groves 8

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-area football highlights: Savannah Christian, New Hampstead, Bethesda stay unbeaten

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend

The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
State
Florida State
Savannah, GA
Education
City
Claxton, GA
City
Guyton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Richmond Hill, GA
City
Bluffton, GA
Local
Georgia Football
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A year-long project in Statesboro gets closer to completion. They’re transforming one street from being overgrown and run down to revitalized and inviting. If you pass through here right now, you start to see more green, and less orange, on The Blue Mile. Landscapers have...
STATESBORO, GA
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Football Players#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Savannah Christian#Bethesda Academy
wtoc.com

Pawn Stars filming in Savannah

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
FORT STEWART, GA
WTGS

3 weapons found in a vehicle at Effingham County High School

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Effingham County school administrators and law enforcement conducted a safety sweep at Effingham County High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and found three weapons in a vehicle. School officials said there were no verbal or written threats, and sweeps were also conducted at Effingham...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJCL

City of Savannah celebrates 'Savannah Day' for second year in a row

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The city of Savannah celebrates itself. For the second year in a row, Savannah recognizes Sept. 12 as "Savannah Day." Mayor Van Johnson came up with the idea last year as a way to celebrate all that Savannah represents. “I love Savannah because Savannah is pregnant...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah sorority to host voting rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Alumnae Chapter (SAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting the Reclaim the Soul of Voting: Rally~March~Crusade on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Forsyth Park. The nonpartisan event will include meaningful voter education, engagement, and empowerment relevant to voter inclusion. Citizens will have an opportunity to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Phil the Park’ event returns to Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park in 2022. The concert will be on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
thelocalpalate.com

Signature Sips in Bluffton, South Carolina

Like all things in the South, the beer in your pint glass or whiskey in your highball comes with a story. Pull up a chair and immerse yourself in the spirit of Bluffton, South Carolina, at Burnt Church Distillery, River Dog Brewing Co, and more. River Dog Brewing Co. Led...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Shannon Lecounte Ministries Gospel Choir performs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shrimp and grits, smoked brisket and chicken and waffles highlight the menu at Plant Riverside District’s Monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch Series. The music is food for your soul. The Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir will entertain guests at District Live one Sunday of every month...
SAVANNAH, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following Saturday’s Loss To Georgia Southern

Nebraska announced on Sunday afternoon it has fired head coach Scott Frost following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern that dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 on the season. “Earlier today, I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
LINCOLN, NE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy