ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcMfE_0hqAcZy100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Oscar’s Taco Shop in South Nashville at about 3 p.m. CDT, WSMV-TV reported. A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting occurred in the back parking lot of the business, but added that the taco shop had nothing to do with the incident, according to WZTV.

Police said an Infiniti sedan and a Nissan Rogue SUV pulled into the lot and backed into spots behind the restaurant, WTVF reported. A woman exited the Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, WSMV reported.

According to police, Poole and Arrington also got out of the Rogue and gunfire erupted, the television station reported.

“From the surveillance video, we can see that the female who is deceased actually got out of the Nissan Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, and was in the backseat of the Infiniti when the gunfire started,” police spokesperson Don Aaron told WTVF.

The unidentified woman was fatally wounded, WSMV reported. Two other occupants of the Infiniti, Dillon Bird, 21, and Juan Davila-Hugarte, 18, were wounded, according to the television station.

Poole and Arrington got into the Rogue and tried to flee the scene, police said. They were stopped moments later when the car became disabled.

Another person in the Rogue, Jaylen Floyd, 19, was charged with evidence tampering after he was identified as a person fleeing the vehicle armed with a gun, WSMV reported.

A judicial commissioner set Poole’s bail at $350,000, while Floyd’s was set at $50,000, according to the television station. Arrington was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tacos#Violent Crime#Wtvf#Taco Shop#Wsmv Tv#Wztv#Infiniti#The Nissan Rogue
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
123K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy