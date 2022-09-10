ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville notes: Blake Shelton presale, Josh Turner holiday special & more

Presale tickets for Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour are available Tuesday. Kacey Musgraves has released a mini-documentary showing the creation process of her 2021 album, star-crossed. Vince Gill was recently presented with a plaque commemorating the 30th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album I Still Believe in You,...
Nashville notes: Dance Party to End ALZ, CMA International Awards & more

Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley are among the performers for the fifth annual Dance Party to End ALZ event in Nashville on November 13, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. Brad's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is planning the event with her siblings Ashley and Jay Williams. CMA has announced the nominations for the...
