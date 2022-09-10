Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

ELKO, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO