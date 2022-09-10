Read full article on original website
Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.
ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
College briefs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and...
Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture
ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this summer, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world. “Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,”...
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday. Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information...
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Armed suspect on ATV sought in Ryndon area
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.
Elko woman sentenced to prison
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
