Russell Westbrook ‘open’ to Lakers trading him, wants to be ‘empowered’

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Russell Westbrook isn’t demanding a trade, but it appears he would be open to a change of scenery.

According to ESPN, the nine-time All-Star wants to be given the freedom that helped make him one of the sport’s best guards. If that doesn’t happen with the Lakers, so be it.

Russell Westrbook averaged 18.5 points for the Lakers last season.
USA TODAY Sports

“He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on the “The Lowe Podcast.” “But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.”

Westbrook’s role with the Lakers is uncertain after they brought in veteran Patrick Beverly in a trade with the Jazz.

The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists last year, but didn’t fit well as the Lakers failed to reach the postseason and went 33-49.

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

