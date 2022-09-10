ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, TX

Anthony, TX council voted “no confidence” following arrest of Mayor Romero

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeC57_0hqAboDp00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Anthony Texas Town Council Meeting took place last night regarding Mayor Benjamin Romero’s status as mayor after being charged with Continuing Family Violence.

The council took a vote of “no confidence” which means that they do not support Romero regarding his current status as the Mayor of Anthony, TX. It is said that the council heard public comments briefly and then went into executive session. According to the members of council, they do not have the authority to remove Romero from his current position, which is why they took the vote of “no confidence.” Romero has not commented on last night’s council meeting.

This meeting took place due to Mayor Benjamin Romero being arrested over the Labor Day weekend and being charged with Continuing Family Violence.

