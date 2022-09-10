Read full article on original website
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
activenorcal.com
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Upcoming weather shift expected to fuel Mosquito Fire, officials warn
The Mosquito Fire has expanded to more than 49,000 acres with 18% containment as of Tuesday morning, becoming the largest wildfire burning in California.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Don Cox was looking for a reliable place to build a family farm in the 1950s, he settled on California's Imperial Valley. The desert region had high priority water rights, meaning its access to water was hard for anyone to take away. "He had it...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 13
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
Mosquito Fire: How to find out if your home was damaged in the wildfire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced that there's a new way for people to find out whether their homes were damaged in the Mosquito Fire. Authorities said Cal Fire's Damage Inspection Specialist Team started assessments and is currently working in the Volcanoville, Georgetown...
What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
