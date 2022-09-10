ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Sierra#Delta Breeze#I 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 13

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
ABC10

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy