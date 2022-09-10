Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force began an investigation into Innocente Ramirez’s reported drug trafficking operation.

During this time, officers “obtained delivery” of one pound of methamphetamine from Ramirez and located Ramirez’s residence, as well as the storage unit where he reportedly stored his narcotics.

Law enforcement then obtained search warrants for Ramirez’s Salt Lake City storage unit, and officers seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 fentanyl pills and 17 firearms, two of which were stolen, police say.

During a search of Ramirez’s home, law enforcement seized two firearms, drug packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

Ramirez was charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Assistant United States Attorneys from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case, and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and task force officers from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force are conducting the investigation.

