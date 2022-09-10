Ohio State football’s big plays overcome messy start vs. Arkansas State: Nathan Baird’s halftime thoughts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense has given up just one touchdown in the first two weeks of the season while forcing teams to settle for field goals. Doing so would lead one to think that the philosophy of this defense is to “bend but don’t break,” which is a statement that has become a cliche of sorts in football. Forcing teams who can work their way up the field to still settle for leaving four points on it can be viewed as a success. But that’s not what Jim Knowles is striving for as defensive coordinator, nor is he a fan of the concept.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO