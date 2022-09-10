Ohio State football’s big plays overcome messy start vs. Arkansas State: Nathan Baird’s halftime thoughts

Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Has Ohio State football’s defense looked championship-caliber through the first two weeks?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense has given up just one touchdown in the first two weeks of the season while forcing teams to settle for field goals. Doing so would lead one to think that the philosophy of this defense is to “bend but don’t break,” which is a statement that has become a cliche of sorts in football. Forcing teams who can work their way up the field to still settle for leaving four points on it can be viewed as a success. But that’s not what Jim Knowles is striving for as defensive coordinator, nor is he a fan of the concept.
What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has repeatedly said he’d rather not rotate guys as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator. He’d rather identify who his best guys are and allow them to get into the flow of the game uninterrupted by feeling the need to play depth just for the sake of it. That philosophy has held up at Mike linebacker, where Tommy Eichenberg has played literally every meaningful snap to be had. He’s liked Eichenberg since he’s arrived, and the captain’s play through the first two weeks has echoed that. Barring something crazy happening, Eichenberg probably won’t be coming off the field this season.
Ryan Day too nice? Too many night games? 10 Ohio State football rants and takes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State text subscribers and Doug Lesmerises are ready to rant again about the Buckeyes. Where Toledo coach Jason Candle is wrong about Ryan Day. Ohio State football is playing too many night games. At The Shoe, there aren’t enough bathrooms...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football emptied the bench and started some new careers during last Saturday’s victory over Arkansas State. If the Buckeyes can summon another comfortable fourth quarter against Toledo on Saturday, it may be an important step for the depth it needs at multiple positions.
What’s up with Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Ohio State football’s cornerback play?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke was not the first cornerback to have things snowball on him as they did Saturday against Arkansas State. Jim Knowles knows how he feels, too. The Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator said it’s happened to him as a play caller, where he feels a step behind as bad plays add up. He has no choice but to call his way out. With Burke against Arkansas State last Saturday, the Buckeyes could pull him out and let him catch up.
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant and four other Toledo players for Buckeye fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallas Gant put in almost four years with Ohio State football, striving toward a spot at the top of the linebacker depth chart that never came. He returns Saturday as Toledo’s starting middle linebacker — the leading tackler on what might be the best defense in the Mid-American Conference. Rockets coach Jason Candle said his favorite thing about Gant is not his fully developed physical presence, his instinctive play or his accountability.
Who are the announcers for Ohio State football’s primetime game against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its second primetime game of the season when it hosts Toledo on Saturday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes have won all three previous games, with last coming in 2011 with a 27-22 win. It’s the only time the Rockets managed to score in a contest.
Top 10 Best-Dressed Ohio State Pets: Meet them, and vote for your favorite (poll)
Cleveland, Ohio – The Ohio State University football season is in full swing now, with the Buckeyes at 2-0 after a solid 21-10 victory over Notre Dame, and a 45-12 blowout of Arkansas State. We’re celebrating the kick off of the 2022-23 Ohio State season with a contest of...
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game on Sept. 24?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ohio State football hosted Wisconsin, it walked away with a quality 38-7 win while kickstarting the Heisman Trophy campaign for a defensive end in 2019. Now the Badgers return in 2022 for a primetime matchup on Sept. 24 inside Ohio Stadium in the third...
Five things you should know about the newly designed 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, expected Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Education is expected to release the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday using a new stars-based rating system instead of assigning A through F grades. While the information will be posted at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/, low-performing school districts will not be sanctioned or...
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Powerball ticket sold in Columbus matched five numbers and the Power Play and is worth $2 million. The ticket was the only $2 million winner from the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It was sold at a Duchess Shoppe in Columbus, according to WBNS Channel 10.
2 separate infant deaths in Columbus result in charges against their mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are facing criminal charges, both accused of killing their young children in separate incidents, police say. Melissa Thorp, 38, was arrested and charged with murder after her 4-month-old boy, Aaron, was found dead in a home Monday, WCMH Channel 4 reports. The baby already was in a state of decomposition when he was found, authorities tell WBNS Channel 10.
