ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Ohio State football’s big plays overcome messy start vs. Arkansas State: Nathan Baird’s halftime thoughts

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Has Ohio State football’s defense looked championship-caliber through the first two weeks?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense has given up just one touchdown in the first two weeks of the season while forcing teams to settle for field goals. Doing so would lead one to think that the philosophy of this defense is to “bend but don’t break,” which is a statement that has become a cliche of sorts in football. Forcing teams who can work their way up the field to still settle for leaving four points on it can be viewed as a success. But that’s not what Jim Knowles is striving for as defensive coordinator, nor is he a fan of the concept.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has repeatedly said he’d rather not rotate guys as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator. He’d rather identify who his best guys are and allow them to get into the flow of the game uninterrupted by feeling the need to play depth just for the sake of it. That philosophy has held up at Mike linebacker, where Tommy Eichenberg has played literally every meaningful snap to be had. He’s liked Eichenberg since he’s arrived, and the captain’s play through the first two weeks has echoed that. Barring something crazy happening, Eichenberg probably won’t be coming off the field this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Toledo?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football emptied the bench and started some new careers during last Saturday’s victory over Arkansas State. If the Buckeyes can summon another comfortable fourth quarter against Toledo on Saturday, it may be an important step for the depth it needs at multiple positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Columbus, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
Cleveland.com

What’s up with Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Ohio State football’s cornerback play?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke was not the first cornerback to have things snowball on him as they did Saturday against Arkansas State. Jim Knowles knows how he feels, too. The Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator said it’s happened to him as a play caller, where he feels a step behind as bad plays add up. He has no choice but to call his way out. With Burke against Arkansas State last Saturday, the Buckeyes could pull him out and let him catch up.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant and four other Toledo players for Buckeye fans to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallas Gant put in almost four years with Ohio State football, striving toward a spot at the top of the linebacker depth chart that never came. He returns Saturday as Toledo’s starting middle linebacker — the leading tackler on what might be the best defense in the Mid-American Conference. Rockets coach Jason Candle said his favorite thing about Gant is not his fully developed physical presence, his instinctive play or his accountability.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Ohio State Buckeyes#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Ohio State Football#Osu#Buckeye Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
Cleveland.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Powerball ticket sold in Columbus matched five numbers and the Power Play and is worth $2 million. The ticket was the only $2 million winner from the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It was sold at a Duchess Shoppe in Columbus, according to WBNS Channel 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

2 separate infant deaths in Columbus result in charges against their mothers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are facing criminal charges, both accused of killing their young children in separate incidents, police say. Melissa Thorp, 38, was arrested and charged with murder after her 4-month-old boy, Aaron, was found dead in a home Monday, WCMH Channel 4 reports. The baby already was in a state of decomposition when he was found, authorities tell WBNS Channel 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy