Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Related
Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash
Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
Bangor police identify two victims of weekend crash
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police on Tuesday released the names of two men who died in a crash early Saturday morning on Kenduskeag Avenue. Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor, and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn, were dead when police arrived at the crash near 1049 Kenduskeag Ave. just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
WMTW
Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests
AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
wgan.com
Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene
A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
penbaypilot.com
Three people detained after multiple people shot with play guns in Camden
CAMDEN — After several complaints of pedestrians being shot with what was reported as a pellet gun from a passing motor vehicle in Camden, three young people have been detained. Though the victims had been hit, none complained of any injury. Among the 911 calls, which began around 3:40...
wabi.tv
Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City officials say Bangor Public Works will be closing Valley Avenue from 14th Street extension to Nelson Street for Culvert replacements for Monday and Tuesday. They ask motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as you will not be able to pass and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
wabi.tv
Man dead after Parkman shooting accident
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for firing gun during argument appears in court
BANGOR- A Bangor man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside his apartment during an argument made his first court appearance this afternoon…. Maloney,35, is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Bangor police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a...
Need To Get To The Bangor Mall On The Bus? You’ll Have To Request A Stop In Advance.
In what seems to be yet another change being made to the Community Connector's service route, the City of Bangor announced a temporary modification to the bus's Mt. Hope Avenue service run. In a post put up on the City of Bangor, Maine-City Hall Facebook Page, Bangor officials announced the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest for Drug Trafficking and Other Charges, Medway, Maine
Lincoln Woman Faces Drug Trafficking and other Charges. A 29-year-old Lincoln, Maine woman was arrested in Medway on September 4, 2022 for multiple charges including drug trafficking and violation of bail. Traffic Stop due to Illegal License Plates. Karen Jordan was pulled over as she merged on I-95 in Medway...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
wabi.tv
Unity woman killed in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
foxbangor.com
One person dies in crash
ALBION– A car crash in Albion has left one person dead. It happened in the area of 505 Unity Road just before 11 am Monday. Lt. Chris Read with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office says the car went off the roadway into a ditch and rolled over- then flipped in mid-air before landing on it’s roof.
Benjamin’s Set To Expand Into Old Asian Garden Location On Franklin St. In Bangor
Benjamin's, the bar, has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area since it first opened on Franklin St. in September of 1973. For most of its first decade of business, Benjamin's occupied both the top and bottom floors of the building. But in 1987, the landlords leased the top area out and it eventually became Panda Garden, and then later Asian Garden.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0