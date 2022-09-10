ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Station, WI

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Idea Fest returns to...
MADISON, WI
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.   COPYRIGHT 2022...
ARLINGTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Charged in Wisconsin Rapids Cold Case Fails to Appear in Court

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July 17, 1985, twenty-nine-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife Yvonne.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
MADISON, WI
whby.com

Man facing 6th OWI charge after 115 MPH traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Wis–A driver is facing sixth offense drunk driving charges after a high-speed traffic stop in Monroe County. On its Facebook page, the State Patrol shows the vehicle was clocked doing 115-miles an hour in a seventy zone. The driver claimed he just wanted to see how fast...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI

