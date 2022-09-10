Read full article on original website
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Idea Fest returns to...
Suspect sought after robbery at south Madison motel
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they said robbed a motel on the city’s south side early Monday morning. Officers were sent to a motel just off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road for a reported armed robbery. Police said the men entered...
Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of...
Sparta Police arrest man accused in shots fired incident
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a shots fired incident Saturday. According to a release, Sparta Police responded to the 200 block of West Wisconsin Street for a report of multiple shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Police found the suspect, Juan Bravo, at...
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
cwbradio.com
Man Charged in Wisconsin Rapids Cold Case Fails to Appear in Court
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July 17, 1985, twenty-nine-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife Yvonne.
nbc15.com
Madison police investigating homicide on far west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
whby.com
Man facing 6th OWI charge after 115 MPH traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Wis–A driver is facing sixth offense drunk driving charges after a high-speed traffic stop in Monroe County. On its Facebook page, the State Patrol shows the vehicle was clocked doing 115-miles an hour in a seventy zone. The driver claimed he just wanted to see how fast...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gunfire strikes occupied business on South Side, Madison police say | Crime
Gunfire struck a business on the South Side Friday night, Madison police said. Multiple shots rang out on the 300 block of Kent Lane by Rimrock Park just before 11:45 pm, said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. The business hit by bullets was occupied at the time but no one was injured,...
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck.
nbc15.com
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
nbc15.com
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
