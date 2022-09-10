ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game

Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Flagship Video: Injuries on offense makes Longhorns' defense a crucial key for Texas against UTSA

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss

Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
AUSTIN, TX
