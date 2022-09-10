Read full article on original website
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
Regardless of the coaching regime in recent years, USC is no stranger to recruiting Texas high school football. Four-star running back Quinten Joyner is a USC pledge out of Manor High School in the Austin metro area, a 2023 Top247 member who's started his senior year in a big way.
Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' first Big 12 game of the season has been set. The Big 12 Conference announced Texas' Sept. 24 road game at Texas Tech will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on either ABC or ESPN. The Longhorns hold an...
