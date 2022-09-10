Read full article on original website
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – Zac Efron’s charm can’t save Vietnam misfire
Toronto film festival: Green Book director Peter Farrelly makes an equally cliche-ridden follow-up, the true story of a man bringing beers to his army buddies
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?
Leonardo DiCaprio may be raising his strange dating age limit. The actor was apparently spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid, 27, in New York City and it's rumored that the two are casually dating non-exclusively. If the pair are dating, this would also be the first time DiCaprio has dated...
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, Seems Incapable of Dating Anyone Over the Age of 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves after reportedly breaking up with model-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June. The pair allegedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but it's rumored DiCaprio might have met Morrone briefly when she was as young as 12, since her stepdad is DiCaprio's close friend Al Pacino.
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks To Make Onstage Debut In Public’s ‘Plays For The Plague Year’
EXCLUSIVE: Suzan-Lori Parks, the playwright who won a 2002 Pulitzer Prize for her Topdog/Underdog, will make her on-stage debut this fall in the world premiere Public Theater Off Broadway staging of her Plays For the Plague Year. Parks’ performance in the production – the complete cast was announced today – will be yet another big moment in the playwright’s Fall season: A Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog begins previews at the Golden Theatre on Sept. 27. In the new Plays For the Plague Year, Parks will play a character called “The Writer,” joining other just-announced cast members Leland Fowler, Greg Keller, Orville Mendoza, Kenita Miller,...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn’s Private Dating Profile Allegedly Exposed on TikTok
Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn's alleged Raya profile is circulating online, and fans are coming to his defense. Photos of Quinn's alleged profile on the exclusive, application-only dating app have appeared on both Twitter and TikTok. Although it is unclear if the profile is legitimate, some believe that it contains previously unseen photos.
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Behold the Internet’s Latest Celebrity Conspiracy
This past weekend, the Venice Film Festival proved to be an amalgam of meme-able moments and curious speculation when it came to the Don't Worry Darling cast — but one conspiracy theory from the film's premiere really takes the cake. A video of Harry Styles allegedly, and perhaps accidentally,...
CW Sets Premiere Date for ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’
The CW will premiere the new, original made-for-television movie A Waltons Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. The movie is a follow up to the network’s successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season. The latest flick reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides,...
Harry Styles Brought Comedic Relief to Awkward ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel
The lead-up to the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don't Worry Darling has been rife with anticipation, as rumors have swirled about an alleged falling-out between the film's director, Olivia Wilde, and star, Florence Pugh, and Wilde's relationship with lead Harry Styles has been scrutinized. While Pugh was not...
The ‘Macarena’ Lyrics Are Way Dirtier Than We Remembered
It was the summer of 1993: Neon scrunchies were in fashion, the movie theaters were packed with moviegoers eager to watch Jurassic Park and we were shaking our hips to the smash hit song "Macarena" at every party. It was a simpler, more innocent time — well, maybe not that...
Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Most Bizarre’ Rumor That She Slept With Harvey Weinstein
As part of Vogue's popular "73 Questions" series, Jennifer Lawrence took on mini golf in Williamsburg while she addressed how much fun she had with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth on set of The Hunger Games movies, throwing up at her first Oscars after-party and so much more. However, one...
Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spit on Actor, Calls Rumor ‘Ridiculous’
After a viral video from the Venice Film Festival that made its rounds across the internet showed Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine as they sat in a theater, a representative for Pine is denying the rumor. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of...
Andy Cohen Memoir Most Talkative Being Developed as NBC Comedy
Andy Cohen‘s past could have a future at NBC. Universal Television is turning the Watch What Happens Live host’s 2013 memoir Most Talkative into a coming-of-age comedy for NBC, with Blumhouse Television attached, TVLine has learned. Using the book as inspiration, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized version of Cohen growing up as a teenager in 1980s St. Louis. “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama,” per the official logline. “Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into...
Fans React to Portrait of BTS’ Jimin On Display in the Louvre
BTS are no strangers to remarkable events, and this one is no exception. During the Focus Art Fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, a portrait of BTS' Jimin was displayed, drawing large crowds to the four-day exhibit. The portrait was part of a collection of work by South...
Harry Styles Tells MSG Crowd He Went to ‘Venice to Spit on Chris Pine’
During his show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday (Sept. 7), Harry Styles took the time to address the speculation that he spat on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling. Speaking to the crowd at the concert, Styles dropped a lighthearted...
