Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
David Harbour explains why Thunderbolts is a “unique” Marvel movie
As Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour might be more used to playing the ‘good guy.’ But all of that is about to change after it was announced that he was part of the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie the Thunderbolts, where some of Marvel’s greatest anti-heroes band together under the watchful eye of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
The best George Clooney movies
What are the best George Clooney movies? Many things come to mind when you think of George Clooney. Maybe you instantly recognise him as a Hollywood heartthrob, the face of many a classic rom-com in his time. Or, maybe you have nightmares about his calamitous turn as a Batman actor. Truth is, Clooney has enjoyed a long and pretty diverse career.
Captain America 4 actor hopes Chris Evans will return to MCU
Chris Evans is done with MCU movies, right? Well, Anthony Mackie, who will lead the upcoming superhero movie Captain America 4, has said that he hopes the actor will return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, some day. Speaking to Variety at the recent D23 2022 event, Mackie shared...
Michelle Pfeiffer nailed this Catwoman stunt for Batman Returns
Michelle Pfeiffer, who played cinema’s most iconic version of Catwoman in ’90s movie Batman Returns, has explained how she managed to complete a famous stunt with such precision. Pfeiffer’s Catwoman made Batman Returns one of the most memorable Batman movies of all time. Subsequently, she reignited mainstream interest...
Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover
Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie. Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.
Nicolas Cage inspired by Christopher Lee for vampire movie Renfield
Nicolas Cage sought inspiration from a wide variety of sources for his upcoming role as Dracula, including Christopher Lee. In an inspired piece of casting the actor will be portraying Dracula in the comedy-horror movie Renfield. However, Cage’s Dracula won’t be the lead character in the comedy movie, and instead...
The Simpsons Movie 2 has been discussed, says showrunner
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but The Simpsons Movie came out 15 years ago now. We know, we know – sorry! Now that it’s been so long, it’s maybe high time we got another animated movie from Springfield’s most famous family. According to the creative team, a sequel could happen.
How The Fabelmans Draws From Steven Spielberg's Life
Steven Spielberg has often shared his story through metaphors. This fall, he debuts his most personal film yet
Eddie Murphy was scared by Marlon Brando’s intense 48 Hrs impression
It’s not often you get a phone call from one of the best actors in Hollywood. Eddie Murphy, fresh off comedy movie 48 Hrs, received a personal invite from Marlon Brando to have dinner. It was a pleasant evening, shared with someone who’s made some of the best movies ever made, but one moment stuck out in particular.
X-Men MCU movie wasn’t at D23 because it’s not happening for years
We’ve been waiting a while now for news on the X-Men arriving in the MCU, but we’re going to be waiting a fair bit longer it seems. Many suspected an announcement could happen at the recent D23 event, but there was no mention of the planned mutant Marvel movie.
Furiosa release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Furiosa release date? When George Miller brought Mad Max back to the big screen in 2015, audiences were left flabbergasted. The action movie was, in a word, bonkers full of weird and wonderful characters, imaginative set pieces, and mayhem beyond imagining. One character who really caught the...
Queen Elizabeth II once spent her birthday watching Twin Peaks
How did the Queen of England spend her birthday? You might expect an elaborate party or a fancy ball at one of her many palaces, but as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a lot more down-to-earth than that. In fact, she spent one of her birthdays the way a lot of us do: watching one of the best TV series of all time.
Spider-Verse 2 merch reveals different Spider-Man variant teams
There are going to be plenty of Spider-Man variants in Into the Spider-Verse 2, and some new merchandise suggests just some of the tag-teams we can expect. Jigsaw puzzles dedicated to the Spider-Man movie have a few new Spider-People swinging around, including the awesome Spider-Punk. Over on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit,...
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie
He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington reacts to House of the Dragon
Kit Harrington was a lead actor in the original Game of Thrones TV series. His character Jon Snow went from being a bastard child to leading the Night Watch North of the Wall; and then, after the small inconvenience of dying and coming back to life, pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen, had sexy time with her, found out he was related to her, and then killed her to stop her from descending into tyranny like the Mad King Aerys.
Top Gun 2 success means more theatrical releases for Paramount
The success of the action movie Top Gun 2 at the box office has emboldened Paramount Pictures. The esteemed studio is reportedly considering more theatrical releases, and the company is planning on having eight releases this year. Still, it will increase that number to ten to 12 next year. The...
Avengers: Endgame directors turned down Scarlet Witch’s crown
After several instalments in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff transformed into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. The fantasy series completed her arc in becoming a Marvel villain, and she got her proper costume. She would’ve gotten it earlier, but there were some naysayers. According to Andy Park, director of visual...
Daredevil season 4 is a “whole new thing”, says Charlie Cox
We don’t have many details about Daredevil season 4 right now, beyond the exciting news that it’s happening. Star Charlie Cox has commented on the return of the Marvel series, and though he doesn’t know much, he believes it’ll live up to the subtitle ‘Born Again’.
Butcher’s Crossing review: Nicolas Cage is unhinged in new Western
Nicolas Cage has arrived at a fascinating stage in his career – self-reflective (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and contemplative (Pig). He is also now an elder statesman in a mentorship role to rising stars. In the case of the new western Butcher’s Crossing – the Willard to...
