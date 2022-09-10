Man blames ‘evil spirits’ after child overdoses on fentanyl, Pinellas deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Wednesday who they say allowed a child to be exposed to the highly toxic drug fentanyl while in his care.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in June 2022, a child overdosed after being exposed to the drug while in the custody of Dexter Kenyell Evans, 38, of Port Richey.

An affidavit said the child needed two doses of Narcan to revive him because he was not breathing before 911 was called. The child’s doctor said he could not make a long-term diagnosis at the time because he did not know for how long the child did not breathe.

Deputies said another child also showed signs of an overdose such as dizziness and his eyes rolling back in his head. The child was not treated until investigators asked that he be seen immediately.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child’s urine tested positive for fentanyl.

During an interview with police, Evans said there were were “evil spirits” conducting warfare in his home, according to the affidavits.

When police asked Evans if he knew anyone that had access to fentanyl, he said he was not going to “put nothing on nobody” and ended the interview, the documents state.

Evans and his co-defendant, 26-year-old Jessica Marie Ceron, were charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm and neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

