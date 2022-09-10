ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Man blames ‘evil spirits’ after child overdoses on fentanyl, Pinellas deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Wednesday who they say allowed a child to be exposed to the highly toxic drug fentanyl while in his care.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in June 2022, a child overdosed after being exposed to the drug while in the custody of Dexter Kenyell Evans, 38, of Port Richey.

An affidavit said the child needed two doses of Narcan to revive him because he was not breathing before 911 was called. The child’s doctor said he could not make a long-term diagnosis at the time because he did not know for how long the child did not breathe.

Deputies said another child also showed signs of an overdose such as dizziness and his eyes rolling back in his head. The child was not treated until investigators asked that he be seen immediately.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child’s urine tested positive for fentanyl.

During an interview with police, Evans said there were were “evil spirits” conducting warfare in his home, according to the affidavits.

When police asked Evans if he knew anyone that had access to fentanyl, he said he was not going to “put nothing on nobody” and ended the interview, the documents state.

Evans and his co-defendant, 26-year-old Jessica Marie Ceron, were charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm and neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

Kimberly Lach
3d ago

EVIL SPIRITS IS CALLED DRUG ABUSE DUMMY! Lock this POS up and let the PRISON BOYS TAKE CARE OF HIM! Sicko! And NEVER LET THESE SCUMS AROUND KIDS! Disgusting 🤢

King Miles
3d ago

Give him life and the women the death penalty never let a man mistreat your child she’s 200% responsible

mary west
3d ago

Sad!! Idiot!! Let him rot in jail!! The "boys" there will take care of him! Fresh meat!!

fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Cop Kills Man with Gun Threatening Mom

A St. Petersburg police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man after early this morning (Sept. 12). The man allegedly threatened his mother and would not put down a gun during an incident at a residence near 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South. According to the St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Independent investigation clears Bradenton police chief of wrongdoing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An independent investigation cleared the City of Bradenton’s top cop of any wrongdoing during an arrest warrant that took place earlier this summer. A now-former officer accused Chief Melanie Bevan of conducting an illegal search of an individual and a residence, all while not wearing her agency-issued body armor. The initial […]
BRADENTON, FL
