ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
SFGate

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sex Abuse#Police Precinct#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
SFGate

Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’

The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch.
POLITICS
SFGate

Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations

The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy