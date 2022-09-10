Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
Gavin Newsom goes after SF tech titan Lyft in new ad against Prop. 30
Newsom calls Prop. 30 a "trojan horse" and "one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy."
SFGate
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
SFGate
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in Death Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’
The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch.
SFGate
Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations
The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
Tahoe’s trash problem continues to mount, and this group keeps cleaning up
Fallen Leaf Lake may very well be the dirtiest waters the team has experienced to date.
Comments / 0