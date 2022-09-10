ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Actress Stacey Dash Cries as She Says She Just Found Out DMX Died

Stacey Dash has just found out that DMX had died over a year ago. The Clueless actress cried over this revelation in an emotional TikTok video. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts a video of herself crying over the fact that she just learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The 55-year-old star, who is a recovering drug addict herself, said she was ashamed that she didn't know the late Ruff Ryders rapper had passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack in April of 2021.
XXL Mag

Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat

A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
XXL Mag

Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints

Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media. According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale's alleged breakup started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." India also allegedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, however, Durk is still following her on Instagram.
XXL Mag

Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver

Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
XXL Mag

Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in Marvel’s She Hulk TV Series

Megan Thee Stallion is further dipping her toes into the world of acting as she is now set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+. In an interview with The Cut that was published on Monday (Aug. 29), it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion's next venture in the entertainment industry will see her as the newest member of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe.
XXL Mag

600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died by Suicide

600 Breezy has revealed his girlfriend of two years has died by suicide. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Chicago rapper shared the tragic news that his partner Raven Jackson has passed away via a series of posts on his Instagram account. The first post is a photo of the couple along with a heartbreaking caption.
XXL Mag

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
XXL Mag

Drake Says 2020 May Have Been Hardest Year in Human History Due to the Pandemic

Drake's comment in a documentary where he said that 2020 may have been the hardest year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic have left some people confused. On Thursday (Sep. 1), a brief clip from the Prime Video documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, popped up on social media, which featured Drake talking about Lil Baby's meteoric rise to rap stardom even through the pandemic. Drizzy then suggested that 2020 was the toughest time for people to get through in human history.
XXL Mag

Police Say Instagram Post of PnB Rock’s Location May Have Led to His Killing – Report

Police in Los Angeles are reportedly investigating if an Instagram post sharing PnB Rock's location may have led to his killing. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Los Angeles Times spoke with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore who said the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. As part of the murder investigation, the LAPD is reportedly looking into whether or not the post played a role in the Philadelphia rap-crooner being located and ultimately shot and killed.
XXL Mag

Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death

Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels...
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
XXL Mag

DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales – Report

UPDATE: The CEO of DaBaby's booking agency has given a statement on the show in question to Nola, claiming that it was canceled due to a breach of contract. "DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract," MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber reportedly explained. "DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans."
