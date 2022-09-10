Read full article on original website
Related
Actress Stacey Dash Cries as She Says She Just Found Out DMX Died
Stacey Dash has just found out that DMX had died over a year ago. The Clueless actress cried over this revelation in an emotional TikTok video. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts a video of herself crying over the fact that she just learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The 55-year-old star, who is a recovering drug addict herself, said she was ashamed that she didn't know the late Ruff Ryders rapper had passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack in April of 2021.
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
NBA・
Joe Budden Confronts Adam22, Accuses Him of Trying to Capitalize Off Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death
Joe Budden confronted No Jumper founder Adam22 in a recent podcast episode about reposting content of image consultant Kevin Samuels after his death, and now a discourse on the topic is being had. Today (Aug. 29), Joe Budden posted a nearly 11-and-a-half minute video clip to his YouTube page in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fake Drake Claims Drake Offered to Slap Him for Free After Proposing $1 Million Boxing Match
Fake Drake's proposed $1 million boxing match with real Drake in June fell through, presumably after the OVO head honcho wanted no parts in helping his impersonator gain clout. Now, Capri Sun Papi is saying Drake turned him down and offered to lay the smack down for free instead. On...
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints
Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media. According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale's alleged breakup started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." India also allegedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, however, Durk is still following her on Instagram.
Kanye West Already Wants to Move on From Gap Deal, Calls Gap and Adidas His ‘New Baby Mamas’ – Report
After a number of rants and call-outs aimed directly at Gap and Adidas, Kanye West is ready to move on from working with his corporate partners when the deals expire, comparing them to "baby mamas." In an interview with Bloomberg that was published on Monday (Sept. 12), Kanye West made...
RELATED PEOPLE
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver
Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in Marvel’s She Hulk TV Series
Megan Thee Stallion is further dipping her toes into the world of acting as she is now set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+. In an interview with The Cut that was published on Monday (Aug. 29), it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion's next venture in the entertainment industry will see her as the newest member of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died by Suicide
600 Breezy has revealed his girlfriend of two years has died by suicide. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Chicago rapper shared the tragic news that his partner Raven Jackson has passed away via a series of posts on his Instagram account. The first post is a photo of the couple along with a heartbreaking caption.
Eminem in His Own Words – His Place in Hip-Hop, Battle With Addiction and Praising J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar
Eminem celebrates XXL's 25th anniversary with a look back at his illustrious career, which the magazine has carefully documented the entirety of. In his own words, Em shares insight on what he's learned, how he stays motivated and why being a true lyricist has always been essential to who he is as a person.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Drake Says 2020 May Have Been Hardest Year in Human History Due to the Pandemic
Drake's comment in a documentary where he said that 2020 may have been the hardest year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic have left some people confused. On Thursday (Sep. 1), a brief clip from the Prime Video documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, popped up on social media, which featured Drake talking about Lil Baby's meteoric rise to rap stardom even through the pandemic. Drizzy then suggested that 2020 was the toughest time for people to get through in human history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Say Instagram Post of PnB Rock’s Location May Have Led to His Killing – Report
Police in Los Angeles are reportedly investigating if an Instagram post sharing PnB Rock's location may have led to his killing. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Los Angeles Times spoke with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore who said the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. As part of the murder investigation, the LAPD is reportedly looking into whether or not the post played a role in the Philadelphia rap-crooner being located and ultimately shot and killed.
Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death
Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels...
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales – Report
UPDATE: The CEO of DaBaby's booking agency has given a statement on the show in question to Nola, claiming that it was canceled due to a breach of contract. "DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract," MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber reportedly explained. "DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans."
XXL Mag
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0