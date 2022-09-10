Stacey Dash has just found out that DMX had died over a year ago. The Clueless actress cried over this revelation in an emotional TikTok video. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts a video of herself crying over the fact that she just learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The 55-year-old star, who is a recovering drug addict herself, said she was ashamed that she didn't know the late Ruff Ryders rapper had passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack in April of 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO