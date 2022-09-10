Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
KTVL
Infighting, accusations disrupting small Klamath County fire department
Klamath County, OR — A group in Klamath County is sounding the alarm about their own fire department. Rocky Point is a small, unincorporated community with just a few hundred people, but its tiny, volunteer-run department is being driven apart by serious conflicts within the town. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KTVL
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS
Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
theashlandchronicle.com
Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed
The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT
An Air Quality Alert from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It applies to Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions are causing air quality levels to fluctuate and they could be...
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
Herald and News
Criminal investigation underway in Klamath baseball hazing
A police department in Washington is conducting a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and sexual harassment incident involving Klamath Falls Falcons baseball players at a hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in August. An official with the Ephrata Police Department confirmed to the Herald & News that...
KDRV
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team makes illegal marijuana bust in Jackson County
Jackson County - More than three thousand illegal marijuana plants have been harvested by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) on an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County Thursday. According to Oregon State Police, 3,162 illegal marijuana...
Klamath Falls City Schools Closed Friday 9-9-22
Out of an abundance of caution in caring for the health and safety of our staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, September 9, 2022. Klamath Falls is under an Air Quality Advisory until Saturday, September 10, 2022 due to the fires in Oregon. The KFCS elementary school buildings are cooled by outside air, with the Air Quality Advisory in place and the high temperature tomorrow, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to close the school buildings Friday, September 9th. All athletic events in Klamath Falls Friday will be postponed.
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
basinlife.com
New and Used Appliance Headquarters! Southcoast Appliance in the Tower Shopping Center; Kenmore, Maytag, Whirlpool, GE; Sales, Service and Parts!
Need appliances? Come see us for all your Appliance needs at Southcoast Appliance in the Tower Shopping Center on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. We’re right next door to Ontime Pack & Ship and Terry’s Donuts. Southcoast Appliance is your New and Used Appliance Store! On a budget?...
Comments / 0