Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Related
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
wlvr.org
Allentown ArtsWalk getting 2 new food vendors as 3-year-old grocery store closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Changes are underway on Allentown’s ArtsWalk. Two new food vendors – Khanisa’s Pudding Bar and The Loaded Plantain – are set to open in the coming weeks at the Downtown Allentown Market, while grocery store Radish Republic is set to close at the end of the month.
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shuttered Berks County Pool Could Be Transformed Into Exactly What Residents Asked For: Report
Some 60 residents in Reading could have their wishes for the East Reading Pool granted. They wanted a parking lot for the pool closed since 2015 and, according to WFMZ, they could be getting just that — complete with 63 spaces. The Reading City Council talked about handing over...
Everywhere they look, Children’s Home kids find books. They have this woman to thank.
Kids in the Children’s Home of Easton waiting area often get asked by Marlene Arnholt to help organize a bookshelf. They’re often restless, waiting to speak to a caseworker. They’re stuck at the Wilson Borough facility because of trouble at home. The center provides a temporary refuge.
Allentown hotel robbery suspect drops cash while fleeing police, jumps into creek
Police say the armed suspect was robbing the hotel when the alarm sounded. He ran and then jumped into the creek to evade police.
Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown
Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoning board passes on development project with proposed Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday night ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit...
lvpnews.com
Dinner with a touch of diversity
Jack Steltzer and Michael Schaadt recognized the tensions within our country and resolved to do something about it. Thinking globally and acting locally, they organized their first Diversity Dinner at the Rosemont Lutheran church in Bethlehem. Their goal? To bring people together and emphasize the importance of hearing different voices in community conversations.
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. intersection to close for 2 days due to railroad crossing repairs
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An intersection in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will close for two days this week as crews repair a railroad crossing. Brodhead Road at Nazareth Pike/Route 191 will be closed due to maintenance and repairs to the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, according to a news release from the township police department.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Comments / 0