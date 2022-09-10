ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Easton, PA
Crime & Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown

Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway

New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Dinner with a touch of diversity

Jack Steltzer and Michael Schaadt recognized the tensions within our country and resolved to do something about it. Thinking globally and acting locally, they organized their first Diversity Dinner at the Rosemont Lutheran church in Bethlehem. Their goal? To bring people together and emphasize the importance of hearing different voices in community conversations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
ALLENTOWN, PA

