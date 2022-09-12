Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police officers shot an armed suspect Saturday who first fired at them, according to the department.

Investigators say police were initially called to an apartment building on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue in East Mount Airy Saturday for a domestic disturbance.

There, police say a woman told them a 40-year-old man had fired a gun in her vicinity Friday night and returned Saturday morning once again armed.

Police say they learned the suspect was likely in a garage near the back of the building, on the 500 block of East Duval Street.

Pictured: Police on the scene after a man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in East Mount Airy on Saturday.

Investigators say the door opened and the two responding officers first heard a shot and then saw the suspect pointing a gun at them.

That's when the police department says the two officers began firing; one of the bullets hit the suspect in the leg and exited through his went through his rear.

"You could hear it clear as day. Right here," said Bernadine Garnett, who heard the initial shots fired near her home Friday night. "Just dangerous. It might come through my window. You never know."

Police say neither responding officer was hurt in the shooting. The suspect is in custody after being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"It was like 200 feet from me. That's right there, so that's how I knew. I came out early this morning to go to the store and there were cops everywhere," said Garnett.

She says the frequent gunfire in her neighborhood is worrying her.

"I'm scared walking around here by myself from the bus stop," she said.

Police say the officers who shot their guns will be on administrative leave while the officer-involved shooting unit investigates.