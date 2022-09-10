Undercover agent busts St. Charles woman selling prescription drugs

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A federal judge sentenced a St. Charles woman Friday after an undercover agent busted her for illegally selling prescription drugs.

Katie Rooney, 39, was sentenced to two years of probation, including four months of home detention, and 20 hours of community service. Rooney pleaded guilty to two felony charges, health care fraud and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, in connection with the investigation Friday.

Rooney admitted to federal authorities that, on multiple occasions, she visited a doctor and falsely claimed to need prescription medications for medical conditions that she or her children had. This happened from July to October 2018. When she obtained prescription drugs, she did so with the intent to sell many drugs to others, including Adderall, oxycodone and alprazolam.

According to a plea deal, an undercover law enforcement agent drove her to a pharmacy so she could obtain prescription drugs and immediately sell them to the agent.

“As the fight against the opioid crisis continues, we remain committed to investigating fraudsters who seek to profit from prescription drug fraud, especially scams involving powerful controlled substance medications,” said Special Agent in Charge Curt L. Muller of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold bad actors accountable.”

Rooney and her children were enrolled in Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, and Rooney knew that pharmacies would request and receive reimbursement from Medicaid for the drugs she received, according to her plea deal.

