Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Multiple tributes for injured Organ Mountain HS football player to take place Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Vista Middle School in Las Cruces will wear black on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with an Organ Mountain High School football player who was severely injured during a game last month. Abraham Romero, a senior at the high school,...
KFOX 14
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
KFOX 14
El Paso representative hopes to work with Sunland Park to address subdivision concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
EPISD gives bond update, addresses lack of refrigerated air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
KFOX 14
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KFOX 14
Bathroom, showers hard to come by for migrants released in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants KFOX14 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
KFOX 14
SWAT and Police present in Northeast El Paso neighborhood
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — There was a heavy police presence in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Our crews on the scene saw both police vehicles as well as SWAT cars. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. This is a developing story...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFOX 14
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
KFOX 14
Sunland Park residents fear proposed subdivision on Frontera Rd. will delay EMS response
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso in need of donations, help after unexpected release of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's largest homeless shelters turned into an unexpected shelter for migrants overnight. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said Border Patrol dropped off hundreds of migrants to the shelter last week with no warning or explanation. “Friday, we...
KFOX 14
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Las Cruces home damaged by fire Saturday morning
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on the 4600 block of Triumph Court after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke spreading through air conditioning vents. Crews on scene were able to locate...
KFOX 14
District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes
El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
KFOX 14
El Paso PD Gang Unit arrests 2 men accused of shooting at man in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit for shooting at a 23-year-old man at his home in the Upper Valley on Friday, police said. The Gang Unit’s investigation revealed Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, drove Justin...
KFOX 14
Woman claims people facing homelessness are being overlooked because of influx of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
Comments / 0