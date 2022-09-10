ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
EPISD gives bond update, addresses lack of refrigerated air

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
SWAT and Police present in Northeast El Paso neighborhood

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — There was a heavy police presence in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Our crews on the scene saw both police vehicles as well as SWAT cars. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. This is a developing story...
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
Las Cruces home damaged by fire Saturday morning

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on the 4600 block of Triumph Court after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke spreading through air conditioning vents. Crews on scene were able to locate...
District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes

El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
