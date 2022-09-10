Judge dismisses all charges against OPB journalist April Fonseca Ehrlich, arrested while covering police removal of houseless campers

Read full article on original website
KVAL
Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
alaskareporter.com
Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
WWEEK
A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers
From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million to get on the ballot
Oregon independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million on signature gathering work to get on the November ballot, according to a new filing with the state. In total, Johnson has paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000, according to information reported to the state moments before midnight...
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
focushillsboro.com
Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci’s Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety
Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
kptv.com
Oregon is the top ‘quiet quitting’ state, according to Twitter data
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The term “quiet quitting” has been trending all over the internet this summer, and according to Twitter data, Oregon is talking about it more than any other state. Despite the name “quiet quitting” is not about quitting at all. It’s a conscious choice made...
After 3 1/2 months, still no word when closed Redmond DMV office might reopen
Hiring issues plague public sector, too REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 3 1/2 months after the Oregon DMV temporarily closed its Redmond office due to staffing issues, it's still closed – and there’s still no word when it might reopen. Amid severe hiring issues facing both the public and private sectors, Redmond is one of The post After 3 1/2 months, still no word when closed Redmond DMV office might reopen appeared first on KTVZ.
People are moving to Oregon again, surrendered driver’s licenses suggest
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
thatoregonlife.com
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws
Each of Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor is promising to bring the answers needed to end homelessness that numerous governors before them couldn’t deliver. Oregon’s long-running homelessness crisis intensified in recent years and highlighted the shortages of addiction treatment, affordable housing and frontline social workers. Now, with voters listing it as a top concern, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan and former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson are focusing on the issue as they vie for the state’s top seat.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP shares adorable video of deer family properly using the crosswalk
Oregon State Police have shared an adorable video of a family of deer crossing the street at a crosswalk, using it as a message on how to avoid hitting wildlife. The video taken from a dashcam was shot on Sept. 2 in downtown John Day. It shows the deer, moving left to right, across the crosswalk.
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
