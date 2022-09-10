Read full article on original website
'Don't have an excuse not to apply': Streetlight requests could get easier in Macon-Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb leaders want to shed some extra light in neighborhoods across the county. That's why they're introducing a new ordinance to make it easier for people to request additional streetlights. They're hoping to make the process more accessible by reducing fees and other requirements. Greg Albert...
'Someone's going to get hurt': Busy Warner Robins subdivision hopes to get greenlight on more traffic control
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in a Warner Robins subdivision say explosive growth and traffic along Feagin Mill, Corder, and Houston Lake roads is causing them problems. Folks in the neighborhood say after the last administration failed to meet their needs, they’re going before the new mayor. "Someone's...
Macon Water Authority lobby relocating amid ongoing renovations
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Water Authority's downtown headquarters is temporarily relocating its lobby amid ongoing renovations. The changes begin on September 12 and affect the Albert Billingslea Administrative Building on Second St. in downtown Macon. “We apologize for any inconvenience the construction may cause for our customers during...
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
Sheriff pulls alcohol license from Macon night club following deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has signed off on revoking the alcohol license for the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Ave. The development comes after a shooting on Saturday that took the life of a security guard. Read a copy of the letters:. Rodeo...
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
10-year-old girl scooping up business at Sparta farmer's market
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- At 10 years old, Kennedi Heath is an entrepreneur. One who's breaking the ice on a new family business. "Last weekend I had so many customers that I sold out," Kennedi said. With a deep freezer, under a bright pink tent, Kennedi is scooping up what she...
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
Downtown Diversity Initiative awards 5 Macon entrepreneurs with $5,000
MACON, Ga. — 5 star business owners in Macon were awarded $5,000 today as winners of the Downtown Diversity Initiative. With funding from Wells Fargo and in partnership with Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages, and NewTown Macon, thirteen people were able to go through a 10-week training and recruitment program specifically meant to attract more Black owned businesses to downtown.
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
Two wanted in Overnight Gas Station Robbery
MACON, Ga (WGXA) ---- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery just before 12:00 a.m. at the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It was reported that two male subjects entered the store brandishing firearms. They demanded money from the...
Bibb County Deputies recommend online report system for speedier results
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With law enforcement shortages affecting agencies across the country, Bibb County Deputies and local community leaders are coming together to talk about what they can do to take some of that stress off of each other. A county-wide business watch meeting was held between local business...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at gas station in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station overnight. According to a press release, it happened around midnight at a station on 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the...
7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia
OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
