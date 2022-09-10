Read full article on original website
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until this evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic to Continue Through Thursday Morning
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area will close again Monday evening for a 12-hour period as crews continue repair work on two miles of roadway that was damaged by the Route Fire. Two lanes of the roadway have been closed in the area since the Route...
Multiple Vehicles Stuck In Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across...
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles Sets Third Straight Month of Record-Low Water Use
Los Angeles residents are continuing to conserve water at a record pace this summer, with the city achieving the all-time lowest water use for August on record, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. August was the third straight month in which the city has set a record-low for water usage. After...
Containment of Fairview Fire Rises to 69%
Firefighters are making progress Wednesday containing the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 69%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter under an evacuation warning have been lifted.
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
LA County Reports 4,500 New COVID Infections, 37 Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday.
Attic Fire in Westlake Extinguished in 27 Minutes
A fire at a vacant home in Westlake was extinguished in under 30 minutes Wednesday. Fire crews were called at 3:58 a.m. to a one-story duplex at 231 N. Westlake Ave. with fire coming from the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The roof of the duplex...
Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Riverside Freeway
One person died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway in Riverside. The crash happened on the southbound 215 around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person who died was apparently ejected from an SUV, the CHP reported. There...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
LA County to Launch Outreach Campaign as End Nears for Eviction Moratorium
A divided Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to begin a sweeping outreach campaign to ensure that renters, landlords and the 88 cities in the county are prepared for the rapidly approaching end of an eviction moratorium enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s...
