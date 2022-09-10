Read full article on original website
US 2 remains closed near Stevens Pass as Bolt Creek fire stands ‘fairly in place’
A lack of winds and high humidity have stabilized the Bolt Creek fire west of Stevens Pass along U.S. Route 2, portions of which remain closed Tuesday morning. The fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish is now more than 14 square miles — larger than Mercer Island. Fire crews...
Bolt Creek Fire increases in size, but perimeter remains the same
The Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish has grown to more than 14 square miles — larger than Mercer Island — but despite the growth, fire officials are feeling more hopeful than they were a couple of days ago. Hot, dry weather and strong winds from...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Ship Canal Bridge lanes are reopened after ‘urgent maintenance’ Tuesday morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) performed “urgent maintenance” on the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning. The road work closed the two right lanes of the bridge, causing traffic slowdowns. A spokesperson for WSDOT declined to comment on the specific nature of the repair, saying “Earlier this...
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at Snohomish County solid waste facilities due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. The mounting garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, according to the county. Waste facilities are experiencing trouble finding...
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
Many residents continue to reject evacuation warnings as Bolt Creek Fire threatens homes
Heavy smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire is preventing firefighters from aggressively attacking the flames that are burning out of control between Skykomish and Index. As of Monday morning, the fire has burned approximately 8,000 acres. Despite this, numerous residents are ignoring the mandatory evacuation orders and are refusing to...
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane east of Issaquah for road repairs
Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah will want to plan ahead during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
WSDOT closes portion of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSDOT Travel Update: Expect Big Backups all Week on Westbound I-90 near Preston
People who use westbound Interstate 90 this week need to allow extra time for travel between State Route 18 and Issaquah. The freeway is reduced to one left lane 24 hours a day, until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, west of the High Point interchange. This has resulted in backups as long as six miles.
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Police looking for man who blew up car at Auburn funeral
Auburn Police said a man blew up a car at a funeral in Washington. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suspect put an explosive device in an attendee’s car during an August 23 funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery. The information is only being reported Monday on the Auburn...
Officials give update on Bolt Creek Fire
Peter Mongillo with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue gave an update on the Bolt Creek Fire on Good Day Seattle. The fire has burned about 7,600 acres as of Monday morning.
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
