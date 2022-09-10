ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule

The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
AOL Corp

Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details...
MSNBC

Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022.
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
HuffPost

Boris Johnson Recalls His Final Audience With Queen Elizabeth

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recounted his last meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was “bright” and “focused” in the days before her death despite being visibly ill. “She was actively focused on geopolitics, on U.K. politics, quoting statesmen from the ’50s. It was...
