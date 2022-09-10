ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Church bells rang and hundreds streamed into the church on Loyola University’s campus for the funeral of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Landrieu died this week age of the age of 92. Politicians current and former lined up next to average citizens to get into the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

