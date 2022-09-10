No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.

