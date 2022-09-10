Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
WDSU
NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for New Orleans International Airport employee killed
A woman who was killed at the New Orleans International Airport will be laid to rest Saturday. Jermani Thompson was killed when her hair became caught in a piece of equipment while she was unloading baggage for a flight. Thompson's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m....
WDSU
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
fox8live.com
Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Church bells rang and hundreds streamed into the church on Loyola University’s campus for the funeral of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Landrieu died this week age of the age of 92. Politicians current and former lined up next to average citizens to get into the...
WDSU
African American Heritage Trail relaunched at Whitney Plantation in Edgard
EDGARD, La. — On Tuesday, there was a relaunch of the African American Heritage Trail in Louisiana. Much of the African American history in the state and across the country remains untold. State leaders said it is time we change that in moving forward. The event was held at...
WDSU
New Orleans-area nun speaks about her time in captivity after being kidnapped in Africa
NEW ORLEANS — A nun with ties to New Orleans who was kidnapped in Africa back in April has returned home. Suellen Tennyson spoke about her kidnapping to the Clarion Herald. She spoke about her time in captivity and thanked those who prayed for her safe return. Tennyson was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu is remembered, eulogized and buried in New Orleans: 'He lived for others'
Moon Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who spawned a political dynasty and served in all three branches of government, and at all three levels, was remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday. Visitation began at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. The funeral began at 12:30...
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
WDSU
Xavier University brings back Gumbo Garden; Offering free vegetables to students and community
Some exciting news from Xavier University. Students have reopened their Gumbo Garden. Feeding their community, while learning a lesson or two about health and nutrition. It is an initiative started by students during the pandemic. Students are growing and giving away all types of vegetables to help educate the community about eating healthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced for murder of three people, burning two bodies in attempted cover-up
Shantrice Parker’s voice on Tuesday thundered along the arches of the Orleans Parish courtroom ceiling as she screamed at the man who killed her only daughter: “You is the devil!”. That man, Michael Robinson, smiled in response. Robinson was convicted in May of shooting to death three New...
WDSU
Over a hundred of people out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entergy reports over 200 residents were out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night. However, power has been restored. It has been reported the reason for the power outage is because there was a downed wire. The cause is under investigation.
NOLA.com
Plea deal in 39-count fatal crime spree sends New Orleans man to prison for 50 years
Carla Allen drove 70 mph along residential New Orleans streets to rush her fiancé, who had been shot through the jaw, to a hospital. There, medical staff assessed his limp body and warned Allen, who was splattered in his blood from her nose to her toes, that he might never recover.
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
Comments / 0