Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0