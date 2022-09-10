Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...80s to low 90s this evening. 95-105 Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph this evening. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph WEdnesday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 15:21:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 220 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 03:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law enforcement agency only when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following areas, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 706 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing rainfall will make standing water slow to recede. - Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 00:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of southern Nevada and the Lake Mead area through early Wednesday morning. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 05:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northeast Clark County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead area through late Wednesday afternoon. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 341 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern portions of Zion National Park. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams as well as slot canyons and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park including The Narrows, Imlay Canyon, Mystery Canyon, Spry Canyon, and Keyhole Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
High Wind Watch issued for Central Aleutians, Western Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Aleutians; Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph possible. * WHERE...Western and Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Typhoon Merbok will transition to an extra- tropical low pressure system and is expected to intensify as it moves from the Northwest Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea from Thursday to Saturday. Initially, winds will be south to southwest out ahead of the low, then switch to the west as the low passes to the north. Some uncertainty remains regarding the exact track and intensity. The latest forecast shows the core of the strongest winds in an area between Attu Island to Adak with the strongest winds peaking early Friday morning. The winds should begin to slowly diminish through the day Friday.
