Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia Island
Nassau County Jail on Amelia IslandEbyabe on wikimedia commons. If someone asked me to tell them two things that would describe Florida, I might have to say gators and pirates. I’ve lived in many places known for pirates, including the Bahamas, but Florida has a ton of them. Did you know that? I can’t imagine living in a state like Florida stuffed with pirates and not have an idea, but hey, there are things about our home states that we’ll never figure out that could blow our minds.
‘There’s a lot of opportunity here’: Construction continues for Jax Beach Town Center
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — An anxiously-awaited project, right in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, is making progress toward opening doors. Action News Jax received a walk-through of the site under construction on Monday morning for the Jax Beach Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You can...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022
Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
News4Jax.com
Slough touts 2 decades of experience in runoff school board race against St. Johns County newcomer
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Beverly Slough has not attempted to hide her political leanings in a role that has historically been considered — and administratively remains — nonpartisan. The current representative of District 1, Slough was first elected in 2002 and is now running to retain her...
CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Ghost | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park
The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
'Close to 3 feet of water outside:' San Marco businesses remember Irma's impact five years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five years ago this week, Hurricane Irma caused some of the worst flooding in Jacksonville's history. It’s a sight many in the area won’t ever forget. San Marco Boulevard was one of the areas affected. Businesses say the flooding caused damage that took months to repair.
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA reaches $35.88 million incentives deal for 44-story tower at former Jacksonville Landing
The Downtown Investment Authority and a New York City-based developer have reached a tentative deal for $35.88 million in city incentives for a 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing. The term sheet released Sept. 9 includes a 20-year, $27.576 million construction loan for American Lions LLC, which proposes...
A look back on Hurricane Irma five years later
September 10 marks five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, the state's first major hurricane since 2005.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County has an affordable housing crisis. These nonprofit housing leaders explain how to address it
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tucked behind a massive oak tree in West Augustine is a new affordable housing project by the St. Johns Housing Partnership. “This building we’ve got right here is for low-income veterans that we’re building,” said Bill Lazar, Executive Director of the nonprofit St. Johns Housing Partnership.
News4Jax.com
Remembering Page Pate: News4JAX relied on attorney to provide valuable insight on local, national stories
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defense attorney Page Pate was an expert on constitutional law and was recognized as one of the best legal minds in America. Pate drowned Sunday while trying to save his son from strong outgoing tides at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island. News4JAX relied on...
