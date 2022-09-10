ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Wiffe Ball Tournament

 3 days ago

The fifth annual Aitkin Youth Fastpitch Wiffle Ball fundraiser tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 10.

Teams of five players each ages 8 and older will beginning playing first games at 10 a.m. at “The Roost” Rippleside softball fields.

No gloves are allowed, games of four innings or 25 minutes per game. Teams are guaranteed three games with multiple divisions of competitiveness. Teams with players under 12 years old must have an adult coach for the entire tournament.

A silent auction will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and concessions are available all day.

All proceeds go to the Aitkin Youth Fastpitch program.

Register by Thursday, Sept. 8 by calling or texting 218-841-8387.

For more information go to aitkinsoftball.com/wiffleball.

Aitkin Independent Age

Event highlights success of MLAF

McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF) hosted its annual fundraiser event at the Craft House on Lake Minnewawa Aug. 28 The event was free to attend and included entertainment by local musician Christian McShane, a complimentary Minnesota beverage, wood-fired breakfast pizza and assorted brunch appetizers, a silent auction and a cash bar. The program highlighted success of the foundation throughout the year. Attendees were able to learn how the foundation helps the community. Sponsors of the event: Floe International, Willey’s Marine and Riverwood Hospital. MLAF Advisory Board Members are Gary Anderson, Katie Nelson and Curt Sparks. For more on the MLAF, go to mlafmn.org.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Healthy Land, Healthy Lake

Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group will present a “Healthy Land, Healthy Lake” expo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Area residents, property owners and visitors are all invited to learn how they can help preserve the water quality at this free event from 9 a.m.-noon at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 Hwy. 47 North, Isle. The Healthy Land, Healthy Lake expo will offer many opportunities to connect with the lake, the land and...
ISLE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Now that’s one smart cookie!

“I was completely shocked because I never thought that it would win at all,” said Aitkin 11th grader Mallory Leitinger. She was talking about taking first place at the Minnesota State Fair in the chocolate chip cookie event, the largest cookie category at the fair, with over 100 entries. Leitinger has been an Aitkin resident since she was in kindergarten. She said she has loved baking since she was a...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Amber Hubbling is new manager of Super One Pharmacy

Registered Pharmacist Amber Hubbling, Brainerd, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Leadership Team as Super One Retail Pharmacy manager. In her new position, Hubbling will provide department supervision and have daily operational control of the pharmacy. She serves as the pharmacist in charge and is responsible for ensuring the pharmacy’s compliance with the Board of Pharmacy rules and regulations, and other state and federal laws. Hubbling comes to CRMC from Cub Pharmacy in Brainerd where she worked as pharmacy manager the past nine years. She was awarded Pharmacy Manager of the Year for the outstanding growth of Cub Pharmacy Brainerd in 2015. Originally from Alexandria, she earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in the Twin Cities. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry summa cum laude from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Business Highway 371 intersection closes in south Brainerd Sept. 12–21

Those who live, work or visit areas along the Business Highway 371 work zone in south Brainerd should be prepared for additional delays and changes, as crews close the Business Highway 371 intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane and Industrial Park Road for reconstruction Sept. 12-21. The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends travelers plan ahead and add five or more minutes onto their commute to ensure arrival time. Access as follows: ...
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

CMCA 23rd annual Beef Show held

The Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association’s 23rd annual Beef Show was held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds July 9 to conclude the Aitkin County Fair livestock shows with 43 youth exhibiting from around the state. Results: Commercial Beef Heifer – Grand Champion, Alayna Hustad, Milaca; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright. Registered Beef Heifer (other breeds) – Grand,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Johnson honored with quilt

Earlier this summer, Rod Johnson (Navy), Aitkin Class of 1971, shown with wife, Carol, received his Quilt of Valor. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. Quilts for the Class of 1971 were pieced and bound by classmates, Gloria Paulbeck and Julie Hansen.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Fortune Cookies’ program Sept. 20

Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE will present “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses and the broader community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia, as well as the most well-known form of memory loss which is Alzheimer’s Disease. All community members are welcome to attend this Remember Project event starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, delivered via Zoom. The Remember...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

University of Minnesota salutes 2022 Farm Families of the Year

Eighty-five farm families and operations, the most in recent memory, were honored in August by the University of Minnesota at the 2022 Farm Family of the Year ceremony. The farms were recognized in a ceremony at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. Those honored cover a wide spectrum of farming, from traditional crops and livestock to community-based ventures focused on organics and traditional native foods....
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Deerwood’s Beth Hautala releases ‘Miracle Season’

Christopher-Award-winning author from Deerwood, Beth Hautala’s third middle-grade novel, “Miracle Season” is set to release on Aug. 23 from Penguin Random House. “Miracle Season” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Persephone Pearl Clark, who has never met a plant that wouldn’t sprout for her, but in the wake of her brother’s accident and their family’s struggles, Persephone’s attempts to help revitalize her family—and her town—go horribly wrong and she finds herself in a tangle of lies and secrets that grow like weeds. ...
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Boater drowns on Elm Island Lake

In an Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Aug. 13 at about 4 p.m., dispatch received a call of a man overboard on Elm Island Lake, Nordland Township, Aitkin County. Deputies responded to the north end of the lake and used boats to look for the man. According to the initial report, a group of friends had been out fishing for about two hours. The man had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he fell into the water,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Political candidates for Aitkin County state and local elections

For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional offices, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races. Here is a look at who will be on the ballot. Governor and lieutenant governor Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (G-LC), James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (LMN), Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (R), Tim Walz and Peggy...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The convenience of delivery - DoorDash

DoorDash is a food delivery service that unites customers with items typically not available for delivery. “Dashers” is the name for the workers driving and delivering. These people are able to log in to the DoorDash app and either schedule a time to work or start and stop whenever they want. In a sense, DoorDash does not exactly pay their workers’ wages; the customers who order do so by paying...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor child sustains life threatening injuries in rollover

On September 5, Ernest VanderMey, a 3-year-old boy from McGregor was involved in a rollover on Hwy. 210 in McGregor. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. An infant, Elsy VanderMey and 31-year-old Sally VanderMey, also from McGregor were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sally was driving a GMC Sierra pulling a Bobcat when the vehicle lost control, entered the north ditch and came to rest on it’s roof near 230th Avenue, Jevne Township. All were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, the airbag did not deploy. The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire and Ambulance and North Memoiral Air Care.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Two found dead after plane crash

On Aug. 28 at approximately 6:44 p.m., Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Minnie Lake Drive near Emily for a report that a plane had taken off, but had not arrived at its destination according to a press release from the sheriff’s department. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Crosslake Police Department, Emily Fire Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office UAS team and Lifelink III began searching the area. At approximately 8:36 p.m., the plane was located in a wooded area near Minne Lake Drive. The pilot, was identified as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson of rural Emily and the passenger identified as 58-year-old Lee Cemensky of Las Vegas. Both men were deceased. The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
EMILY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

