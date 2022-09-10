Wiffe Ball Tournament

The fifth annual Aitkin Youth Fastpitch Wiffle Ball fundraiser tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 10.

Teams of five players each ages 8 and older will beginning playing first games at 10 a.m. at “The Roost” Rippleside softball fields.

No gloves are allowed, games of four innings or 25 minutes per game. Teams are guaranteed three games with multiple divisions of competitiveness. Teams with players under 12 years old must have an adult coach for the entire tournament.

A silent auction will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and concessions are available all day.

All proceeds go to the Aitkin Youth Fastpitch program.

Register by Thursday, Sept. 8 by calling or texting 218-841-8387.

For more information go to aitkinsoftball.com/wiffleball.